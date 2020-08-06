Racing ahead: Formula E team Envision Virgin Racing certified as carbon neutral

Electric racing team secures certification from the Carbon Trust

Envision Virgin Racing has become the first Formula E team to be certified as 'carbon neutral' by the Carbon Trust, placing them in pole position in the race to become the most sustainable team in the all-electric motorsport championship.

The PAS 2060 carbon neutrality certification covers the team's operational facilities in Silverstone and London, as well as its race and business travel for up to 40 personnel, the firm announced yesterday.

The certification joins other sustainability initiatives pursued by the all-electric racing team, which claims to use 100 per cent renewable energy and recycle 60 per cent of its total waste. It has also banned single-use plastic and red meat from its events.

"Given there are just a handful of sports teams to have achieved this accolade - and even fewer motorsport teams - I know every single staff member is immensely proud of our achievement," said Jennifer Babington, operations director at Envision Virgin Racing.

"Where we've been unable to reduce our carbon footprint in the first instance we've implemented carbon offsetting, but only VERRA approved schemes," she added, urging other teams to "follow suit and prove how sport and sustainability can co-exist".

Established in 2001, the Carbon Trust works with businesses, governments, and institutions globally to help them contribute to a more sustainable future through carbon reduction and resource efficiency strategies.

"Envision Virgin Racing first started working with the Carbon Trust at the beginning of season four [2017]," said John Newton, associate director at the Carbon Trust.

"The influence a sports team has in this space should never be underestimated and by demonstrating their own action on sustainability they can inspire others, whether businesses or fans, to also take action."

Envision Virgin Racing announced the award at its Race Against Climate Change Live virtual summit yesterday afternoon, which featured a host of high profile speakers including actor and UN Ambassador Aidan Gallagher, climate scientist Michael E. Mann, and footballer Héctor Bellerín.

In an interview with BusinessGreen ahead of the event, Professor Mann described why he remains "cautiously optimistic" about the future, despite the clear harm climate change is already unleashing across the planet.