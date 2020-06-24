Forestry
'We must redouble efforts': Study lays bare dire state of deforestation worldwide
Progress report on New York Declaration on Forests (NYDF) - which pledged to end deforestation by 2030 - shows the rate of forest loss is still rising
Model operation: Gucci claims 'carbon neutral' status
Designer fashion brand slashes greenhouse gases and steps up investment in REDD+ forestry projects to offset remaining emissions
HP vows to make printing operations fully 'forest positive'
IT and printing giant confirms it has reached its goal for ensuring all its paper is 'zero deforestation' two years ahead of schedule
Oil major Eni sets out €3bn 'net zero' carbon emissions plan
Italian oil major to invest in major forestry projects in Africa and scale up renewables capacity, but still plans to increase fossil fuel production
World first: Peru moves to integrate REDD+ forest conservation projects into Paris climate plan
Global first as carbon credits generated from two forest conservation projects are officially recognised by the country's government
The Queen's Green Planet: Documentary to see Queen and David Attenborough discuss climate change
ITV documentary to air next week will focus on the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project to boost forestry protection around the world
Bioenergy from the US is a critical tool in the UK's climate strategy
Enviva's Jennifer Jenkins says biomass helps protect the existence of US forests from land use change and drives emissions cuts in the UK
Apple forestry protection drive delivers sustainable paper packaging for all its products
Tech giant claims its forestry programme now protecting and creating enough sustainable forest to cover its paper packaging use
Forest litter targeted by 'Trashconverter' van campaign
Anti-litter initiative seeks to keep UK's forest's ever-green by enabling forest-goers to trade in their rubbish for food, flowers and hot drinks
Palm oil - from obligation to opportunity
The Forest Trust's Bastien Sachet highlights the transformation underway in the palm oil supply chain
Dermot O'Leary among celebrity backers of M&S Christmas card recycling campaign
Annual campaign sees the Woodland Trust plant one new tree for every 1,000 cards collected in M&S stores
Top retailers accused of risking furniture-fuelled forest clearance
WWF report reveals two thirds of UK furniture retailers are failing to disclose 'robust' sustainable timber sourcing policies
Is biomass really more polluting than coal?
New economic comparison of different renewables finds much of the biomass used in the UK could be producing higher emissions than coal, raising questions over the scale of its use in the energy system
What negative emissions options does the UK have?
The latest Committee on Climate Change reports say greenhouse gas removal options will be needed to hit net zero emissions - BusinessGreen explores the options before the UK as the government considers how to go negative
Huge biomass plant set to be built in Teesside after developers complete financing
299MW plant will generate enough electricity to power around 600,000 homes
Are UK industries in danger of running out of timber?
WWF report highlights impending timber supply crunch, and calls for greater investment in sustainable forestry
Forest Fuels continues acquisition push
Forest Fuels and Midlands Wood Fuel join forces as consolidation of wood fuel supply chain gathers pace
Report: EU illegal timber crackdown delivering results
Independent evaluation concludes EU attempts to end imports of illegal timber are leading to improved forest governance
Smallholder inclusion in company supply chains: top five success factors
Edward Millard of the Rainforest Alliance offers five top tips on how to reduce the environmental impact from your forest-based supply chain
Why delivering on the Paris Agreement means transforming the whole economy
100 days on from COP 21, business and policy experts say more needs to be done to decarbonise all of the UK economy, not just the power sector
Enviva launches $5m sustainable forest fund
World's largest wood pellets producer announces 10-year programme to protect forests in US states of North Carolina and Virginia
APP launches sustainable agroforestry education programme
Leading paper producer plans to support economic development of 500 villages surrounding its supply chain
Walmart beats carbon reduction targets
Retail giant has delivered on two key sustainability pledges to slash supply chain emissions and double fleet efficiency
Why business needs a REDD+ deal in Paris
A global climate deal could make a big difference to companies already striving to eliminate deforestation and bring laggards into the fold