Forestry

Is biomass really more polluting than coal?

New economic comparison of different renewables finds much of the biomass used in the UK could be producing higher emissions than coal, raising questions over the scale of its use in the energy system

What negative emissions options does the UK have?

The latest Committee on Climate Change reports say greenhouse gas removal options will be needed to hit net zero emissions - BusinessGreen explores the options before the UK as the government considers how to go negative

