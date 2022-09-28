SBTi unveils 'world first' climate target standard for farming, land-use, and forestry sectors

Credit: iStock
Companies in food, agriculture, and land-use sectors must commit to ending deforestation by 2025 and avoid using nature-based carbon removals as substitute for emissions reduction, according to framework

A new corporate framework specifically geared towards helping food, farming, and forestry companies measure and reduce their land-based greenhouse gases has been launched by the Science-Based Targets initiative...

