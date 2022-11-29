From tiny seeds: Government announces £20m sustainable timber funding boost

The government has announced the award of £20m of funding for a range of projects that aim to improve tree planting stocks, boost woodland resilience, and ramp up domestic timber production and tree planting across England.

The funding, which was confirmed yesterday, has been awarded from the Tree Production Innovation Fund, Local Authority Treescapes Fund, and the Urban Tree Challenge Fund. It will see 57 local authorities share nearly £10m to support tree-planting programmes, with a further £10m provided to a range of projects that aim to promote the adoption of new technologies and approaches across the sector.

Successful applicants include the University of Lincoln's ISILDUR project, which aims to work with tree nurseries to address labour shortages in the forest nursery sector by developing an intelligent robotics solution for plant processing.

Similarly, the University of Cambridge's TIMBER project has received fresh funding to support its work to design and create prototypes for new building materials that can help drive demand for sustainable, low carbon timber.

"Our trees, forests and woodlands are the nation's lungs - filtering our air, capturing carbon, providing habitats and serving as a powerful weapon in the fight against climate change," said Trudy Harrison, Forestry Minister. "At a local level, trees are the lifeblood of communities, essential to supporting wellbeing, beautifying our streets and improving people's quality of life while providing a safe haven for wildlife.

"Protecting and restoring our precious natural world can work hand-in-hand with building a stronger, healthier economy. Using new technologies through these funds will build a bigger, better and more resilient forestry industry for the future, as we strive to deliver on our commitment to leave the environment in a better state than we found it."

The government stressed the new funding is also designed to provide a boost to the UK's timber industry, at a time when demand for wood-based products is expected to rise as part of the country's net zero transition.

Defra said the UK currently consumes 53 million tonnes of wood and wood products each year, but 81 per cent is imported from abroad. It added that the new projects would help improve timber security and grow the UK's forestry and primary wood processing sectors, which support 30,000 jobs and contribute over £2bn to the economy every year.

"These funds will unleash the potential of the forestry sector by championing nurseries, charities and businesses operating at the forefront of technological innovation," said Sir William Worsley, Chair of the Forestry Commission. "They will help more people across society get trees in the ground at an unprecedented pace and scale, whilst ensuring their resilience for future generations."

He also predicted that the £10m provided to local authorities through the Woodland Creation Accelerator Fund, would support plans to deliver more than 10 million trees being planted on public land across England by 2025. "The funding will turn these aspirations into results, marking a significant step forward in our collective efforts to increase tree planting rates in England," he said.

The funding follows repeated criticism from MPs and campaigners of the government's tree-planting programme, with Ministers accused of failing to put the UK on track to meet its ambitious tree-plan ting targets.

Earlier this year, forestry trade body Confor accused the government of overseeing a "total policy failure" on tree planting that meant there was "zero chance" of fulfilling a pledge to plant 30,000 hectares a year by the end of 2024.

Recent official statistics showed that less than 14,000 hectares of trees were planted in the year to 31 March, less than half the 30,000-hectare target for 2024 outlined by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December 2019.

Speaking this summer, Confor CEO Stuart Goodall said the government's underpowered efforts to boost tree-planting rates amounted to a "total policy failure in both economic and environmental terms".

"Report after report has shown that increased tree planting and wood use is vital to meeting the UK's net zero targets - yet this is not being translated into trees in the ground," he added.