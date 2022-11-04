Accelerator programme launched to link forestry start-ups with carbon buyers

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Terraformation says initiative will help tackle climate change by expanding number of 'high-quality' forestry projects

A new start-up accelerator programme has been launched that claims to be the first to be focused on supporting forestry teams looking to develop high-quality reforestation projects that can help expand natural carbon sinks and bolster climate resilience.

The company behind the initiative, Terraformation, announced yesterday that applications were now open for its inaugural class of forestry teams, confirming participants would be announced in early 2023.

The accelerator will provide early-stage financing, training in resilient native ecosystem restoration and seed collection, and access to new tracking software and tools to increase project transparency, according to the update.

Funding will be provided by carbon buyers and companies who want to secure access to premium-quality, biodiverse, nature-based carbon credits. Terraformation said it was "looking to connect with finance partners" to launch another cohort of participants in the initiative next year.

Founded by former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong in 2020, Terraformation said the accelerator programme would build on its work to date in scaling reforestation projects that can enhance the world's carbon storage potential, noting it had already launched 16 projects across 11 countries.

Wong said the accelerator would "rapidly expand" the number of high-quality forest restoration projects around the world while also tackling climate change and supporting jobs in places where forestry projects were developed.  

"The planet needs to rapidly scale reforestation efforts to address the climate crisis," he said. "And more investors than ever are looking for opportunities in carbon capture. But there hasn't been a clear vehicle providing those investors access to high-quality carbon credits. At the same time, communities around the world are launching vital restoration efforts, but lack the funding, training and technology they need to scale."

Teams selected to take part in the accelerator will receive a feasibility study to assess carbon potential of their land, as well as access to expert training in seed collection and banking, biodiverse forest restoration, sustainable business models, marketing and finance, Terraformation said.

Teams will also receive access to carbon credit buyers, as well as new state-of-the-art project tracking software to streamline monitoring, reporting, and verification of projects' progress.

Cecilia Keating
