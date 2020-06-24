Ford
One for the road: Ford and McDonald's to turn coffee waste into car parts
Bioplastic car parts will reduce weight and lower petrol use to cut CO2 emissions
Ford gees-up green SUV market with launch of all-electric Mustang
Carmaker is hoping new Mustang Mach-E will attract new consumers to the electric car market
Volkswagen and Ford join forces for EV and self-driving car drive
Ford will use VW's expertise in electric-mobility to rollout EVs in Europe, while VW will invest $2.6bn to join Ford in autonomous driving venture
Ford announces $500m investment in US electric vehicle pioneer Rivian
Developer of electric pick-up trucks and off road vehicles to work with Ford to boost auto giant's expanding EV line-up
Ford revs up plans for expanded $850m Michigan EV plant
Auto giant says it has taken a 'fresh look' at growing EV demand and is to develop a second dedicated manufacturing hub
'Shaping the next era of mobility': VW and Ford launch electric vehicle focused alliance
As Volvo announces latest EV technology investment, VW and Ford team up in a bid to accelerate clean tech drive
Ford hits CO2 manufacturing emissions target eight years early
US carmaker's 19th annual sustainability report sets out progress on greenhouse gases, energy efficient LEDs, and renewable energy
Ford: We are at a green 'pivot point'
Could the company that drove cars into the mass market do the same for electric vehicles and the emerging 'mobility operating system'
'All in': Ford pledges to more than double green car investment
Chairman Bill Ford says auto giant plans to invest $11bn in bringing 24 plug-in hybrids and 16 fully electric vehicles to market by 2022
Global car manufacturing giants launch sustainable raw materials drive
Drive Sustainability partnership - made up of 10 firms including BMW, Daimler, Ford and VW - launches supply chain risk assessment initiative
Secrets of the Pioneers: Bob Holycross on innovation, integrity and putting electric vehicles in the fast lane
VP of sustainability, environment and safety engineering for Ford in EMEA argues integrity, transparency and innovation are crucial attributes for forward-looking automotive companies
Carmakers promise 400 fast-charging stations across Europe by 2020
Joint venture sees Ford, BMW, Daimler, and VW work together to establish comprehensive charging network capableof supporting surge in EV take-up
Ford debuts solar-powered smart benches
Auto giant teams up with start-up Strawberry Energy to back the deployment of 20 new smart benches across London
Ford powers ahead with energy and water targets
Auto giant on track to exceed C02 reduction goals and sets fresh water use targets
Ford scrappage scheme: Breath of fresh air or fig leaf for diesels?
Ford is offering £2,000 to help drivers of older vehicles switch to cleaner petrol and diesel models - but why isn't the industry incentivising EVs instead?
Ford launches branded scrappage for polluting cars
Automaker to offer drivers £2,000 to trade in old polluting cars for newer petrol and diesel Ford models
Ford extends green supply chain program to 1,100 sites
Auto giant provides update on Partnership for A Cleaner Environment initiative, revealing it is now working in over 40 countries to curb suppliers' environmental impacts
Ford: Transformation to EV and mobility company 'well underway'
Ford's UK chief engineer, Graham Hoare, explains why the carmaker's future lies in electric mobility
BEIS minister indicates EV focus in UK industrial strategy
Minister was speaking at the launch of a new partnership between Ford and TfL, which will see firms across the capital trial plug-in hybrid vans for cleaner deliveries
Car giants team up to build ultra-fast EV charge network across Europe
BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Group to jointly fund 'thousands' of charge points across Europe