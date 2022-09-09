Ford gears up to launch all-electric version of best-selling Transit van

Ford is gearing up to launch a new battery-electric version of its best-selling Transit van in Europe, yesterday touting the E-Transit Custom as the vehicle "small businesses across Europe have been waiting for".

The one-tonne electric van boasts a next-generation powertrain capable of driving up to 236 miles on a single charge - over four times the average diestance travelled by van drivers daily - backed by 125kW fast charging capability and a payload of up to 1,100kg, according to the US automaker.

In addition, the battery-powered van has been fitted with 5G connectivity, regenerative braking, and is the first ever EV to use 'vapour-injected' heat pump technology to heat and cool the cab, in a move designed to further improve the vehicle's range, Ford said.

Using its fast-charging capability, it can secure an up to 80 per cent recharge of its battery in just over 40 minutes, or a full charge using a standard charger in just under eight hours.

Ford estimates the new electric van can also save owners money compared to a conventional diesel fuelled van thanks to lower operating costs, potentially reducing servicing costs of ownership by as much as 40 per cent.

Jim Farley, president and CEO at the Ford Motor Company, said the firm's technology was helping to "redefine what a commercial vehicle can do - powering working people and businesses into a new digital age".

"Our customers made Transit Custom the most popular commercial vehicle in Europe, and we've listened to those customers for well over 50 years," he said. "The new E-Transit Custom was designed and engineered to meet their needs - a Transit for the new era, but one that can still get its hands dirty when a job needs doing."

Ford is planning to produce four new full-electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, as part of its plans to sell more than 600,000 EVs on the continent by 2026.

All of the new E-Transit vans are being manufactured at Ford's automotive plant in Turkey, which boasts state-of-the-art manufacturing and battery assembly facilities, alongside onsite solar power and energy efficiency technologies, it said.

Production started on the electric vans earlier this year, with Ford claiming back in April that it already had a backlog of thousands of orders to fulfil at the factory, which is slated to be the automaker's main EV hub for Europe.

"Transit Custom is a hard act to follow - Europe's top-selling van and last year's best-selling vehicle overall in the UK - but the all-new E‑Transit Custom is a huge leap forward for our customers," said Hans Schep, general manager for Ford Pro in Europe. "E‑Transit Custom's ground-up new design, unmatched connected ecosystem and innovative customer experiences will redefine productivity for our customers in the electric, connected era."

The US carmaker is aiming to achieve 'carbon neutrality' across its entire European operations and supply chain by 2035.