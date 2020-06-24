farming
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
Study: Climate-induced weather chaos could cause 'dramatic' decline in British crop production
Scientists warn climate change could cause collapse in vital ocean currents that would upend UK weather patterns and endanger food production
UK land area used to grow bioenergy crops shrinks in 2018
Defra statistics show 1.6 per cent of UK's arable land was used to grow bioenergy crops for transport fuel, electricity, and biogas production last year
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
Theresa Villiers: 'Updated' Agriculture Bill will return to Parliament this month
Government hopes Bill will be passed by the Spring, paving the way for payments under new subsidy scheme that prioritises environmental action to be delivered in 2021
Report: Scottish farmers could 'comfortably' slash emissions by over a third
A focus on more climate-friendly farming techniques rather than major land use change could deliver deep decarbonisation from sector, WWF argues
Time to give thanks for affordable and sustainable turkey
Jayson Lusk of Purdue University argues that the Thanksgiving Turkey has got more affordable and more sustainable over the years
Climate crisis: the countryside could be our greatest ally - if we can reform farming
Mobilising agriculture to help the UK reach net zero would be an incredibly valuable use of the land, argues University of St Andrews Prfessor Ian Boyd
Going, going, gone: UK wildlife population suffering 'worrying declines'
Coalition of wildlife charities concludes key biodiversity metrics are down 13 per cent since the 1970s, with some wildlife populations losing up to a quarter of their number
Sustainable coffee: BNP Paribas and Neumann Kaffe brew up $25m loan facility
French bank establishes revolving loan facility to help support sustainable coffee farming and tackle poverty in 10 countries
Green farm funding: Government offers £20m pot for net zero farming innovations
Transforming Food Production Challenge aimed at technologies and innovations which seek to cut emissions and boost food production
'Data for benefits': Corporates experiment with farmer incentives to help build traceable supply chain
Sainsbury's, BNP Paribas, Unilever, and Barclays are working with the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership to pioneer blockchain-based supply chain system
National Farmers' Union unveils vision for net zero emissions by 2040
Farming trade body sets out aims for habitat restoration, energy crops, meat productivity and government policy support
Agriculture Bill becomes latest casualty of Brexit chaos
A bill to introduce payments for environmental improvements by farmers fails to win time in Parliament to pass into law
'Food fit for the future': Government takes first step in food system overhaul
Call for Evidence will consider how the food industry must change to drive growth while preserving the environment
Have a butchers at this: Suffolk butchers to sell vegan meat alternatives
Thurston Butchers in Bury St Edmonds believes it will be first in the UK to stock plant-based chicken and bacon alternatives from vegan supplier THIS
IPCC on diets, land use and climate change: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green businesses, policymakers, experts and campaigners on the IPCC's stirring report on how land use is affecting the climate
Climate injustice: Study shows countries facing climate-induced hunger emit fewest emissions
Burundi is both the world's most food insecure nation and the smallest emitter of greenhouse gases per capita
Farmer and landowner 'clusters' offered £2.5m for green projects
Defra announces fourth round of Country Stewardship Facilitation Fund to support flood management, tree planting, and habitat protection projects
Government steps up Brexit planning, as NFU chief warns of 'impossibility' of high standards no deal scenario
Ministers warn government is now "operating on the assumption" of no deal Brexit, raising fears it could seriously erode environmental standards
Is Ireland's farming industry sowing the seeds for green growth?
The Irish food board believes its 'Origin Green' programme will help Irish farmers to become world leaders in sustainability - but is it driving radical enough change?
Cargill promises to tackle climate impact of beef business
US agri-giant sets out plans to boost sustainable farming practices across its North American beef supply chain in a bid to cut emissions by 30 per cent by 2030
Can the UK transition to sustainable farming within a decade?
Independent RSA Commission warns current farming system has exacerbated deforestation, soil degradation, and pollution - but change is possible
Net Zero: CCC sets out six urgent priorities for the next PM
CCC chair Lord Deben offers advice on the first things a new Prime Minister should do to plug the UK's widening emissions gap