EV100
Goldman Sachs among corporate giants to sign up to net zero buildings
Seven leading firms sign up to the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, as UK Green Finance Institute launches new building efficiency coalition
Health giant Astra Zeneca to electrify entire global fleet by 2030
Pharmaceutical major's 16,000-strong company fleet to switch to electric power as firm joins EV100 campaign
EV100: Centrica, SSE, and Mitie pledge to turn vehicle fleets electric
Big Six energy rivals join global electric vehicle drive alongside facilities services giant Mitie
London firms urged to work with landlords to boost clean energy and EVs
Firms including Canary Wharf Group, RBS, and Vattenfall urge commercial landlords and tenants to team up in support of renewables and EVs
JD Sports, Derwent London, Intu, and APCOA step up renewables and EV ambitions
Yet more companies pledge to scale up renewables, electric vehicles, and charging infrastructure to mark the start of London Climate Action Week
RBS, Landsec, and Thomson Reuters become latest corporates to step up climate action
Flurry of ambitious new targets unveiled, as Climate Group campaign welcomes first two firms to join RE100, EV100, and EP100 initiatives
Car industry bodies slammed for 'disservice' to members over anti-green lobbying
We Mean Business CEO Nigel Topping said actions of some major car sector bodies go against interests of their members and the low carbon transition
European postal giants promise switch to EVs
Corporate demand for electric vehicles surges, as reports suggest UK ministers are mulling plans for a Tesla-style 'gigafactory'
EV100: 31 companies join drive to switch to electric vehicles
Global EV100 initiative reports progress among major corporates shifting towards 100 per cent electric fleets as it targets two million EVs by 2030
Green Lunch with… The Climate Group's Helen Clarkson
BusinessGreen catches up with the CEO of The Climate Group over tapas at Covent Garden's Opera Tavern
One Planet Summit: Schneider Electric and EDF sign up to green goals
Ahead of President Macron's climate summit today two major French corporates announce plans to step up clean tech adoption
The past week suggests the Paris Agreement is starting to deliver
The Science-Based Targets initiative and its sister campaigns point the way to a new form of sustainable multinational
Multinationals rev up EV100 initiative to drive switch to electric fleets
Climate Group officially launches new initiative to fast track electric vehicle uptake, with support from Deutsche Post, Heathrow Airport, IKEA Group, and many others