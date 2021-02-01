Coca-Cola European Partners pledges to electrify light vehicle fleet by 2030

Coca-Cola's largest bottler announces plan to switch all its sales vehicles to electric by end of decade as it signs up to EV100 programme

Coca Cola European Partners (CCEP) has said it will electrify all 8,000 cars and vans in its fleet by 2030, touting the move as an important milestone in its drive to achive net zero emissions by 2040.

The company made the pledge as it last week signed up to the Climate Group's EV100 initiative, which brings together corporations committed to fully electrifying their fleets and advocating for clean transport.

In additioning to transitioning all its cars and vans to electric models, CCEP said it would transition approximately 700 heavy goods vehicles that it uses in Belgium and Germany to zero emission technologies.

The bottler's vice-president of sustainability Joe Franses said the announcement marked an "important milestone" in CCEP's decarbonisation journey.

"We have made a commitment to reduce GHG emissions across our entire value chain by 30 per cent by 2030, compared to 2019, and the transition to electric vehicles is crucial to achieving our 2040 net zero ambition," he said. "We are proud to use our voice to support EV100 in accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and making electric transport the new normal by 2030."

Just five per cent of CCEP's cars and vans are currently electric or plug-in hybrids, according to estimates provided by the company. However, significant progress has already been achieved in some markets, with 50 per cent of the sales fleet in Germany, Norway, and Sweden now electric or hybrid models.

Head of EV100 Sandra Roling predicted CCEP's transition to electric cars and vans would help drive acceptance of battery cars across Europe. "As such a notable brand, with a significant presence all over Europe, they will be helping to make electric transport the new normal as part of their commitment," she said. "We look forward to working with CCEP closely."

CCEP is Coca-Cola's largest bottler and works across most markets in Western Europe, including the UK, France, Germany, and Spain. Last month, it announced it would make significant changes to its manufacturing, transport and packaging processes to meet a new goal of becoming a net zero company by 2040.