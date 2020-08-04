Novo Nordisk goes fully renewable-powered

Pharma giant delivers on RE100 goal and turns its attention to delivering electric fleet

Danish healthcare giant Novo Nordisk has achieved its ambition of using only renewable electricity at all its production facilities, the firm announced yesterday.

The milestone means the company has delivered on its 100 per cent renewable power goal, which was set in 2015 when Novo Nordisk joined The Climate Group's RE100 initiative and committed to ensure all its plants would be powered by renewable electricity by 2020.

Having reached the renewables goal, the firm announced it will now pursue a new target to achieve zero CO2 emissions from all operations and transport by 2030. As such, Novo Nordisk has become the latest corporate to join The Climate Group's EV100 initiative, which sees firms commit to switching to a zero emission fleet.

The ambitious goals are part of the firm's new Circular for Zero environmental strategy, which aims to make Novo Nordisk a company which has zero environmental impact, through minimised consumption, recycling or reusing of all its waste, and working with suppliers to build circularity into its supply chain, including through procumerement of recycled and carbon-neutral materials and resources.

"More than 30 million people use our medicines and now they can do so knowing that they're produced using renewable electricity," said Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO at Novo Nordisk. "By committing to achieve zero emissions across our operations and transport by 2030 and by applying a circular mindset across our entire business, we are working towards a day when we will be able to say that Novo Nordisk is a company with zero environmental impact."

A global healthcare firm, Novo Nordisk was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Denmark. Its research focuses on diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders.

Helen Clarkson, CEO at The Climate Group, said Novo Nordisk's latest milestone provided further evidence of the merits of setting ambitious climate goals.

"Setting a strategy and mobilising people around it is really critical when you are setting out on a journey and do not necessarily know the road map to get there," she said.