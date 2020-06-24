EV charging
Government ramps-up on-street EV charge point funding to £10m
Department for Transport estimates another 3,600 home electric car charging points could be installed under the expanded funding programme
Birth of a new green industry? Energy and car sectors converge for smart EV future
Drawn up by 350 industry stakeholders, the EV Energy Taskforce has unveiled is long-awaited proposals for rolling out a consumer-friendly charging network
'Postcodes should play no part': Councils urged to step up EV charging provision
Government laments 'clear gaps' in EV charge point provision across UK as it urges councils to apply for £5m funding pot
Leading EV charging outfits ink UK roaming agreement
Top charging technology manufacturers and network operators sign letter of intent pledging to open up their networks
VW unveils hotly anticipated ID.3 electric car
The EV market is about to get even more competitive following VW's unveiling of what it hopes will become the 'people's EV'
EO and Moixa partner to launch solar and storage package for EV drivers
Smart Home Battery and solar package to allow drivers to 'unlock the full potential' of their solar panels, the firms claim
Regulation Island: Will electric car charging thrive after OLEV intervention?
REA's Daniel Brown assesses the slew of new EV policy and regulatory proposals just released by the UK's Office for Low Emission Vehicles
Yorkshire rapid charge EV network powers up
First of 88 new charge points deployed by Engie as part of plans to improve air quality across Leeds and Bradford
BP teams up with DiDi to develop China's EV charging network
British oil giant plans rollout of EV chargers across China with the help of ride-hailing company DiDi
Rapid EV chargers to get 'pay as you go' treatment
Government signals it is 'prepared to intervene' to simplify EV charging payment, as new consultation aims to ensure every new home comes with domestic charge points
Engenie to rollout 2,000 rapid EV charge points across UK with £35m investment
Electric car charging network aims to install more than 2,000 rapid charging points across UK over the next five years
EDF Energy teams up with battery car leasing specialist DriveElectric
Partnership designed to help EDF Energy customers make a 'hassle-free' switch to electric vehicles
The only way is electric: Gridserve eyes Essex site for first of 100 EV charging stations
Company reveals details of £1bn plan to deliver more than 100 dedicated EV charging forecourts across the UK
ENGIE acquires ChargePoint Services in bid to speed up EV ambitions
French utility snaps up charge point provider for undisclosed sum as it beefs up plans to become a 'leader in green mobility'
Sadiq Khan: London needs an 'electric revolution'
As energy giants rush to invest in charging networks, London Mayor sets out plan for flagship charging hubs across the capital as part of EV Infrastructure Delivery Plan
Is hydrogen the answer to EV grid overload?
VIDEO: AFC Energy has developed a semi-portable system for charging electric vehicles using hydrogen - BusinessGreen went for a closer look
Octopus and Engenie team up to accelerate EV fast charge roll-out
Engenie is partnering with Octopus Energy to source renewable power in support of its plans to install 400 rapid charge points at 200 Marston restaurants by December 2020
Park up and plug in: Plans unveiled for 100 'electric forecourts' across UK
EV drivers will be able to charge up on renewable power at a UK-wide network of wired-up recharging stations
Morrisons strikes deal to rollout rapid EV chargers at UK supermarkets
Retailer teams up with GeniePoint Network with aim of enabling customers to power up their electric cars while doing their food shop
REA urges industry to make EV charging networks more user-friendly
Industry must make interoperability and the seamless use of different EV charging networks a top priority, trade body argues
Off-grid EV charging? AFC Energy unveils mobile hydrogen fuel cell system
AFC Energy unveils off-grid EV charging system which it claims is first in the world powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology
Vattenfall begins rollout of wind-powered EV chargers
Swedish energy giant to install first 20 UK electric car charging stations by end of this month across five car parks in South Norfolk
Hubject and Star Charge China unveil plans for 'world's largest charging network'
Charging network providers ink agreement to boost electric vehicle infrastructure in China and Europe
EO Charging powers up expansion plans following £13m investment
UK start up secures funding from Zouk Capital in support of charge point roll out plans