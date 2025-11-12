BMW teams up with Kaluza to offer vehicle-to-grid smart charging for EVs

clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Partnership offers drivers access to fully automated, intelligent EV charging systems that access the cheapest and cleanest electricity available

BMW Group has joined forces with energy software company Kaluza to offer electric vehicle (EV) drivers access to fully automated smart charging services that aim to slash the cost of zero emission motoring....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Sky debuts hydrogen clean power generator for film and TV production

GRI launches new UN-endorsed tool to boost corporate climate action

More on Automotive

BMW teams up with Kaluza to offer vehicle-to-grid smart charging for EVs
Automotive

BMW teams up with Kaluza to offer vehicle-to-grid smart charging for EVs

Partnership offers drivers access to fully automated, intelligent EV charging systems that access the cheapest and cleanest electricity available

Amber Rolt
clock 12 November 2025 • 1 min read
SMMT: Used electric car market grows 44 per cent
Automotive

SMMT: Used electric car market grows 44 per cent

But trade body warns proposed cuts to employee car ownerships schemes could 'stifle' supply of good quality used electric cars

Amber Rolt
clock 10 November 2025 • 3 min read
'A tireless campaigner for EVs': Tributes paid to motoring journalist Quentin Willson
Automotive

'A tireless campaigner for EVs': Tributes paid to motoring journalist Quentin Willson

The former Top Gear presenter and passionate advocate for EVs has died aged 68

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 November 2025 • 6 min read