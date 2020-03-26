European Union
Offshore wind: Giant 9.5MW MHI Vestas turbine sweeps the skies at Danish test site
Offshore wind is slated to play a central role in the EU's decarbonisation plans
Global Briefing: Trump rolls back clean water rules
All the news from around the world this week
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
Fast lane: EU must accelerate EV charging point rollout to meet climate goals, analysis warns
A report from green campaign group Transport & Environment has calculated that the EU will need three million charging points across the continent by 2030 to meet growing EV demand
'Better late than never': Could 2020 deliver a tipping point for electric vehicles?
Tighter CO2 regulations, tax incentives, and market pressures could provide a launchpad for rapid EV sales over the next decade, according to experts
Government reignites 'no deal' versus 'green Brexit' debate
An emboldened Number 10 is to outlaw extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, setting up a major row over the future of environmental standards
EU leaders back 2050 net zero target
European Council endorses goal of building a 'climate neutral EU', despite continuing Polish objections
Europe risks hitting environmental 'tipping point'
Bloc must take 'urgent action' to address climate emissions, biodiversity loss and natural resource use, warns European Environment Agency
'Early action': Top corporates call on EU to strengthen 2030 carbon target
European Corporate Leaders Group calls on Brussels to increase 2030 emissions goal from 40 per cent to 55 per cent cut
Brexit risks baking in a manufacturing disadvantage for UK business
Refusing to follow EU rules on energy efficiency standards will put UK manufacturers on the back foot, Andrew Warren warns
Europe's fashion habit fourth largest cause of environmental pressures
The negative environmental impact of textiles production is beaten only by food, housing and transport, new research reveals
UK set to miss a host of environmental goals, research shows
New analysis reveals targets covering air pollution, water quality, recycling, tree planting, renewable energy and biodiversity are all on track to be missed in the coming years
EU greenhouse gas emissions fall two per cent in 2018
Latest preliminary estimates show continued fall in emissions across the EU, but spark concern about slow progress on transport and energy
'The post-fossil age': Germany approves climate plan, as EU signals ambition uplift
But plan to raise €54bn in taxes to pay for low-carbon shift has been dismissed by activists as too weak
European wind industry warns it faces headwinds over next five years
Industry predictions point to 'significant uncertainty' in outlook as governments mull national climate plans
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
'Almost no progress': Much of UK still suffering from chronic air pollution, figures show
ClientEarth analysis of new government data shows 83 per cent of UK areas failed to comply with EU legal limits on nitrogen dioxide last year
Can new EU 'right to repair' product rules 'inspire the rest of the world'?
New EU ecodesign rules will require TVs, fridges and dishwashers to be easier to recycle and more energy efficient
Nuclear row: EU green finance guide delayed as states debate what qualifies as 'sustainable investment'
Divisions over whether to classify investments in nuclear projects as sustainable spark fresh row over EU green finance strategy
Brexit: 'Lack of faith' between UK and EU threatens to derail climate action, study warns
Troubled Brexit negotiations could result in weakening green standards and reduction in Europe's diplomatic influence on climate action, new study warns
Banks Group revealed as firm behind clean energy auction Judicial Review application
Developer Banks Renewables lodged application for formal review of Contracts for Difference subsidy scheme over the exclusion of onshore wind projects from current auction
Coal collapse: Are coal power's days in Europe numbered?
Coal power generation in the EU has plummeted 19 per cent since the start of the year, according to analysis by Sandbag, but will the trend continue?
Climate crisis blamed as temperature records broken in three nations
New maximums set in Belgium, Germany and Netherlands, as citizens swelter across Europe
Hundreds of CEOs urge EU to deliver 'inclusive' climate and sustainability plan
Around 200 CEOs of major corporates call on newly-elected EU leaders to collaborate with business and society in driving climate action and pursuit of the SDGs