European Commission
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
Reports: EU Commission plots €1tr Green Deal investment plan
Commission is said to be prepping a sustainable investment plan to mobilise €1tr investment over the next decade in support of the net zero transition
Your guide to Europe's plan for hitting net zero
Not got time to read every line of the European Green Deal? BusinessGreen has you covered
'Man on the moon moment': Europe unveils plan to be first climate-neutral continent by 2050
Long-awaited 'European Green Deal' aims to ramp up Paris Agreement targets and take radical action to decarbonise economy - but will member states back the plan?
Europe risks hitting environmental 'tipping point'
Bloc must take 'urgent action' to address climate emissions, biodiversity loss and natural resource use, warns European Environment Agency
Global Briefing: Von der Leyen to ask states to ramp up climate goals
All the green business news from around the world this week
European Parliament declares climate emergency
EU urged to step up ambition on slashing greenhouse gas emissions as key climate meetings loom
UK Capacity Market secures green light from EU following State Aid probe
Government says it expects back-up power auction scheme to soon be restored, with almost £1bn of back-payments to be made to generators in January
'The post-fossil age': Germany approves climate plan, as EU signals ambition uplift
But plan to raise €54bn in taxes to pay for low-carbon shift has been dismissed by activists as too weak
Can new EU 'right to repair' product rules 'inspire the rest of the world'?
New EU ecodesign rules will require TVs, fridges and dishwashers to be easier to recycle and more energy efficient
Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches pan-European business group
New green business group wants to accelerate climate across EU economy
Von der Leyen puts climate policy staff at heart of European Commission
Commission President-elect appoints Frans Timmermans as Executive Vice President for an EU Green Deal
Hundreds of CEOs urge EU to deliver 'inclusive' climate and sustainability plan
Around 200 CEOs of major corporates call on newly-elected EU leaders to collaborate with business and society in driving climate action and pursuit of the SDGs
European Commission: Climate promises help clinch victory for Ursula von der Leyen
Former German Defence Minister becomes first female European Commission President. securing narrow parliamentary approval after promising increased climate action
Carbon targets, border taxes, and a climate bank: Von der Leyen promises overhaul of EU net zero efforts
Ahead of key vote, European Commission nominee presents ambitious decarbonisation plans as she seeks to secure backing from MEPs
European Commission: Member States' climate plans not good enough
Current plans fall short of 2030 targets, official European Commission assessment warns
Ÿnsect officially launches plans for Europe's first 'premium insect protein' factory
Pioneering French company announces it has secured €20m of EU funding to support cutting-edge FARMYNG project
After the green rush: What the EU elections could spell for green business
Climate and environment were top EU election issues prompting a 'green wave' of MEPs, but how might this translate into policy action?
'Creative and resilient': EU launches clean energy islands initiative
Governments invited to apply for funding for island renewables and energy efficiency projects
When will the Capacity Market confusion end?
With Greenpeace backing a judicial review into the Capacity Market suspension, hopes are fading fast that auctions could go ahead this year - and that implications for coal and clean tech alike
Mind the gap: Frustration grows over lapsed EU computer energy efficiency label scheme
Experts fear withdrawal of Energy Star label scheme from the EU market will make it trickier for businesses to source energy efficient office equipment
European Commission launches investigation into UK Capacity Market
Probe will determine whether subsidy scheme is in line with EU State Aid rules following shock court ruling last year
Juncker declares a quarter of EU budget will be targeted on climate action
European Commission President talks up bloc's climate strategy, as Greta Thunberg calls for more ambitious targets
AB InBev launches UK trial for LNG truck
World's largest brewer trials gas-powered truck, as major corporates press EU for bolder action to drive green truck market