European Climate Foundation
Net zero emissions by 2050 is 'within reach' for Europe
Hitting net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is feasible but needs radical action across Europe's economy, new study concludes
Is a cleaner and smarter European electricity system also the cheapest option available?
Energy Union Choices consortium report argues more ambitious renewables policies could deliver big emissions cuts while proving far more cost effective than current approaches
Laurence Tubiana appointed European Climate Foundation CEO
French economist instrumental in Paris Agreement negotiations to start new role at NGO from March next year