ADVERTISEMENT

How the UK's clean energy project pipeline could offset 90 per cent of pandemic job losses

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 July 2021 • 5 min read
Nissan's Sunderland plant / Credit: Advanced Propulsion Centre
Image:

Nissan's Sunderland plant / Credit: Advanced Propulsion Centre

Around 625,000 jobs could be created if UK’s existing clean energy project pipeline is realised, according to new analysis from EY

Up to 90 per cent of pandemic job losses could be offset by new jobs in the UK's clean energy sector, if the government acts now to ensure the country's vast clean energy project pipeline is realised....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Algae power: TotalEnergies and Veolia team up to develop microalgae-based biofuels

'Shocking absence of leadership': Government accused of failing to tackle fast fashion impacts

Most read
01

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

05 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
03

Net Zero Festival: Free passes now available to flagship climate event

02 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

'Naturally Good': Nivea debuts carbon-saving bio-based jars

02 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

06 July 2021 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

Why we need government to start tackling the negative impact of fashion
Supply chain

Why we need government to start tackling the negative impact of fashion

Hubbub's Trewin Restorick

Trewin Restorick, Hubbub
clock 07 July 2021 • 4 min read
Credit: Kerry
Management

How sustainability is climbing up the global shopping list

New survey results highlight how consumers are more environmentally-aware than ever, and engagement with sustainability concerns is only growing

Jo Carnegie and James Murray
clock 07 July 2021 • 6 min read
Production at La Mede refinery started earlier this month | Credit: TotalEnergies
Biofuel

Algae power: TotalEnergies and Veolia team up to develop microalgae-based biofuels

Four-year research project will see partners test different approaches to grow microalgae from CO2

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 July 2021 • 2 min read