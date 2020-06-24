Ethical Investment
Comic Relief gets serious about tackling the climate emergency
Comic Relief, which banned fossil fuel investments last year, has joined more than 30 charities that have signed the Funder Commitment on Climate Change
Goldman Sachs and Liberty Mutual beef up fossil fuel lending policies
Top US finance giants tighten policies governing their support for coal industry
Under 10 per cent of UK CEOs are paid to tackle climate change
New research from Vlerick Business School suggests only a tiny fraction of business leaders have any financial incentive to improve the environment
Abundance launches green social housing funding push
Affordable and supported living social housing scheme to incorporate solar panels, ground-source heat pumps, and water efficiency features
Green shoots: UK green and ethical fund investments hit £23.5bn
EIRIS Foundation reports strong growth in green UK investment, as separate survey suggests many Brits remain unaware of how their pensions are invested
Swansea pension fund switches £500m to low carbon strategy
Swansea Local Government Pension Scheme becomes latest institutional investor to shift towards greener assets
Responsible investors must view ESG and financial data through same lens
Business are doing more to become sustainable, but our investment community doesn't make it easy to assess progress, argues EPRA's Hassan Sabir
Amazon workers demand Bezos act on climate crisis
At a shareholder meeting Wednesday, the CEO refused to address workers urging the company to overhaul its climate policy
Managing the magnitude of the energy transition
The shift to green power represents a huge structural shift and potentially has a major impact on investment decisions, argues Liontrust's Mike Appleby
CFA UK to introduce ESG investing qualification
First exam for new ESG investment qualification to take place on 1 December
Why confidence in ESG returns keeps on growing
New reports P reveal investors are turning to ESG products in search of 'improved long-term returns', but hurdles remain as the trend continues its march into the mainstream
Cleaner, healthier, and safer - how companies are driving change
Liontrust's Mike Appleby argues the companies best prepared for future market turbulence are those working to make life cleaner, healthier, and safer
Investors urged to flex muscle in support of just transition
New report argues investors should engage with Just Transition risks in the same way as they are now engaging with environmental risks
Fears rise around mis-selling of ESG products
New study suggests investors are increasingly concerned some ESG products may not be delivering on their environmental promises
COP24 and the color of money
In a world darkened by distrust and dysfunction, the prismatic hues of big business shined through
Hermes: Companies ignoring climate change are risky investments
Investment giant warns climate action is key to long-term profitability in its 2018 Carbon Report
IA to launch consultation on ESG fund classification
First State's Oulton to chair
SDG 1: The inside story of the World Bank's first IDA bond
The World Bank's International Development Association issued its first bond in April 2018 - and investors jumped at the chance to support its poverty-fighting programme
Hermes CEO: ESG policies 'missing the point'
Investors risk missing 'profound change' in consumer habits, says Hermes boss
Survey: Investors keen to increase exposure to green assets
One in three investors plan to increase their exposure to sustainable investments over the next two years, according to new survey
BNP Paribas AM hires new global head of sustainability
Mercer's Jane Ambachtsheer joins banking giant to head up sustainability research, engagement, and governance efforts
Getting the Paris Agreement to hit ground level needs clarity from government and backing from business
Governments have an important role to play in simplifying the message of the Paris Agreement to investors, argue AECOM's Lawrence Avery and Cambridge Econometrics' Hector Pollitt
Solar domination: 2017 renewables investment trends at-a-glance
Major UN-backed report reveals key trends in green energy investment, from the runaway success of solar power to China's continued market dominance
How can the UK boost green infrastructure investment?
Aldersgate Group calls for changes to financial regulations, a 'green test' for new infrastructure, and the UK's first sovereign green bond to drive low carbon transition