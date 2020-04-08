'Mission-focused' investment firm The Craftory becomes a B Corp

Firm joins 3,200 companies in achieving the ethical and environmental standard, making it the first UK-based investment fund to do so

London-based investment fund The Craftory, which invests exclusively in "mission-driven" consumer brands, has been awarded a B Corp certification.

The firm joins more than 3,200 businesses worldwide and 260 in the UK that have secured the globally recognised ethical and environmental standard.

The Craftory, whose current fund size reaches $375m, offers permanent, early-stage, and growth capital to consumer brands that it deems to positively impact society and the planet. Investment beneficiaries have included plastic-free detergent company Dropps and food technology brand NotCo, which is exploring plant-based alternatives for dairy products using artificial intelligence.

Elio Leoni Sceti, company co-founder, said the accolade was a "remarkable achievement for a company that is less than two years into their journey".

He mused that "the tide of history has turned. For today's consumers it's about honesty, provenance, quality and sustainable use of our planet's resources. This is everything that B Corp stands for and we're proud to demonstrate that we hold ourselves to the same standards as our investments."

The certification means the firm has been externally assessed across a range of criteria including governance and transparency; working standards; and impact on the environment and community. It also means that it has committed to greater transparency, accountability, and ambitions across all areas.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, the British arm of the broader B Corp movement, said he hoped The Craftory's promotion would "inspire other investors" and help "spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit."

B Corps launched in the US in 2007 and in the UK eight years later. Other British companies in the B Corp stable include the Guardian Media Group, bamboo tissue brand Cheeky Panda, smoothie maker Innocent, and outdoor wear company Patagonia.