Legal & General pledges to half portfolio carbon emission intensity by 2030

Goal part of a raft of measures outlined in the pension giant's new ESG policy

Financial services firm Legal & General Retirement has today pledged to cut the carbon intensity of its £81bn annuity book in half by 2030.

An interim goal will see the firm, which is targeting a net zero portfolio by 2050, aim for an 18.5 per cent reduction by 2025.

The commitments are laid out in the pension giant's new Environmental, Social Impact and Governance (ESG) policy, which sets out how the company plans to decarbonise its portfolio and help support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The policy outlines three primary mechanisms which Legal & General will use in support of its goals: it commits the firm to investing new business premiums at a lower carbon intensity that its current portfolio; increasing portfolio allocations towards companies that are themselves aligned to Paris Agreement-compatible carbon emissions trajectory; and trading out companies that are decarbonising too slowly.

"Climate change is a serious threat, and we recognise that our scale brings a responsibility to take action," said Legal & General's CEO Laura Mason. "The insurance sector has an important role to play in using pension money to invest in sustainable projects across the UK, and I hope that our new policy document will highlight how we and others can play our part in tackling climate change".

Legal & General's policy comes as a Pension Schemes Bill moves through the House of Commons which would place new climate reporting requirements on pension firms. Under new rules proposed by the government, pension schemes holding more than £1bn of assets would be required to publicly disclose climate risk in their portfolios by 2023 or face penalties.