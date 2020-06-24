Ethanol
BP beefs up biofuel operations with Bunge joint venture
Oil giant teams up with agriculture powerhouse to create major new Brazilian bio-energy player
Biofuels industry gets boost with introduction of new targets
Legislation confirming changes to the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation will see use of biofuels double by 2030
The forecast is warm for a world without biofuels
No effort to hold down global carbon emissions can succeed without biofuels, argues Chris Bliley from the Climate Ethanol Alliance
How WhiteFox Technologies is getting under the skin of the US biofuel industry
Membrane technology specialist and winner of the Clean and Cool Award for International Impact, fills BusinessGreen in on its plans for international expansion
Joule raises $40m for clean biofuels technology
US company will use finance to build large-scale New Mexico plant turning recycled CO2 into liquid fuels
Malaysia lines up first commercial-scale advanced biofuels plant
Facility set to form first step towards proposed biotech hub in Sarawak region
Tide turns to waste-sourced biofuel for greener wash
DuPont set to supply 'zero emissions' ethanol made from agricultural waste for Procter & Gamble's Tide Coldwater detergent
US opens first commercial-scale advanced biofuels plant
Project Liberty set to produce 76 million litres of fuel a year from corn waste
Vireol opens new US biofuel plant after struggling for UK finance
Bioethanol producer found EU biofuels wrangle unsettled investors, but still aims to build advanced fuels plant in Grimsby
Second generation comes of age as world's largest advanced biofuel plant opens
Beta Renewables' Crescentino facility set to produce 75 million litres of bioethanol a year from straw and energy crops
Include indirect emissions in EU biofuels policy, says MEP
Corinne Lepage proposes introducing sustainability criteria to differentiate fuels' climate impacts
UK biofuels target could push up fuel costs by £460m this year
Think tank warns goal of supplying 10 per cent of UK fuels from sustainable renewable sources may not be possible
BP: Europe still needs a first generation biofuels industry
Companies need to build operational experience to help advanced fuels eventually reach replacement levels, top exec argues
Novozymes urges EU to recognise next generation biofuel opportunity
Biotech company argues new European biofuel policy must be aligned with mandated targets to encourage investment in sustainable fuels
Scottish whisky-maker turns from drink to driving
Distillery signs deal with Napier University start-up to turn whisky by-products into next-generation biofuels
The eBay of waste: Rubicon helps corporations cut costs and trash
7-11 and Wegmans are among several nationwide US chains signed up to a virtual marketplace for waste and recycling jobs
EU Commissioners confirm plans to cap crop-based biofuels
Draft proposals in October will cap biofuels derived from wheat or rapeseed at five per cent of transport fuel
Report: EU biofuels targets could push up emissions
Ignoring land-use changes increases chances of raised emissions, while separate Oxfam study warns of effect on food prices
Reports: EU prepares to limit production of crop-based biofuels
Leaked draft law suggests fuels from wheat or rapeseed could only make up five per cent of transport energy consumption from 2020
UN chief calls on US to suspend biofuel mandate
Head of UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation warns booming biofuel industry is contributing to looming food crisis
Drought worsens in midwest and threatens next year's corn crop
Obama administration under growing pressure to end support for corn ethanol as gas and food prices continue to rise
Europe needs targets to compete on advanced biofuels, says BP chief
BP Biofuels boss warns Europe is falling behind US market as policy environment lags that on offer in North America
US calls on biofuels pioneers to power the military
Department of Energy makes $30m available for companies developing viable diesel and jet fuel substitutes
Novozymes targets US market with $200m plant
New enzyme production facility in Nebraska will help company access "huge and untapped" capacity