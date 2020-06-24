ESG
BlackRock's Fink embraces sustainability as 'new standard' for investing
Larry Fink has unveiled a raft of actions to integrate sustainability into BlackRock's investment offering, with ESG set to be assessed with the 'same rigour' as liquidity and credit risk
ESG ratings are confounding - For CSOs, that's good news
Investments based on sustainability criteria are on a sharp rise - It's a dynamic and confusing world, but CSOs should rejoice
Revealed: US asset management giants slammed as pro-climate proxy votes worst performers
Capital Group, T.Rowe Price and BlackRock register worst records, according to new analysis
Report: Top corporates embrace ESG and SDG reporting
But annual update from World Business Council for Sustainable Development warns governments and regulators are still not doing enough to standardised green reporting
Green shoots: UK green and ethical fund investments hit £23.5bn
EIRIS Foundation reports strong growth in green UK investment, as separate survey suggests many Brits remain unaware of how their pensions are invested
Justin Welby: Investors must pressure firms to act on climate crisis
Archbishop of Canterbury says fund managers are not doing enough to press for change
Sustainable funds attract record levels of investment
First six months of 2019 saw record €36.9bn transferred into sustainable funds in Europe, according to research by Morningstar
Capitalism's change of climate
Capitalism is stepping in, doing what it does best: aligning markets and prices with risks and opportunities associated with climate change
Schroders launches global energy transition fund
Investment giant becomes latest major player to step up its interest in the burgeoning clean tech space
BNY Mellon IM launches sustainable global equity income fund
BNY Mellon becomes latest high profile investment firm to beef up green fund offering
Swansea pension fund switches £500m to low carbon strategy
Swansea Local Government Pension Scheme becomes latest institutional investor to shift towards greener assets
Responsible investors must view ESG and financial data through same lens
Business are doing more to become sustainable, but our investment community doesn't make it easy to assess progress, argues EPRA's Hassan Sabir
Co-op pension scheme switches to sustainable fund
Co-operative Group Pension Scheme has switched £290m of member assets into a new sustainable investment strategy
MSCI broadens ESG coverage to take in 32,000 funds
Expanded coverage to help investors track ESG fund performance
Green pension: Aviva launches ESG-focused default workplace pension
The workplace pension default investment strategy incorporates ethical and environmental considerations
CFA UK to introduce ESG investing qualification
First exam for new ESG investment qualification to take place on 1 December
S&P Global launches programme to measure firms' 'preparedness' for uncertain future
Programme will evaluate firms' exposure to social and environmental risks
Why confidence in ESG returns keeps on growing
New reports P reveal investors are turning to ESG products in search of 'improved long-term returns', but hurdles remain as the trend continues its march into the mainstream
UK parliament pension fund takes first step towards fossil fuel divestment
Trustees reconsidering rules of investments to take account of climate change risk
Global sustainable investing assets surge to $30tr in 2018
ESG and impact investing has grown across all regions by 34 per cent in total since 2016
Steady investments in a changing climate
Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd's speech at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - in full
BNP Paribas AM unveils roadmap to deliver Paris-aligned investment portfolio by 2025
Asset manager's enhanced sustainability strategy sets out how it plans to engage with companies on climate change in the coming years
Neuberger Berman overhauls climate risk analysis
Investor says it is implementing the main recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure
The Craftory leads $30m investment round in plant-based NotCo
'Hipster' investment fund joins Jeff Bezos family office in backing pioneering vegan food tech business