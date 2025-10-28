UK government moves ESG ratings providers under FCA remit

Providers of environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings are to be regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), under new legislation passed this week
The UK government has passed legislation requiring providers of environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings to be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Firms that both 'produce'...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis