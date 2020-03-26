EON
Climate action: Reports reveal disconnect between public and MPs
Fresh survey reveals strong support for bolder action on climate change, but many MPs remain wary of making decarbonisation a priority
E.ON plugs in to satellites to spot draughty homes
Energy giant is working with European Space Agency to identify the homes most in need of energy efficiency upgrades
Green powerhouse: E.ON agrees to acquire Innogy from RWE in €43bn deal
Complex deal promises to reshape European energy market, as utility giants respond to renewables shift
E.ON: Creating a better tomorrow
E.ON UK chief executive Tony Cocker reveals how the energy giant is changing to stay ahead in a transforming market
E.ON inks 100MW wind power deal with Johnson & Johnson
German energy giant underlines commitment to US wind energy market with series of new projects and contracts
Statoil and E.ON to join forces on €1.2bn offshore wind farm
Final investment decision approved for 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in Baltic Sea, with Statoil acquiring 50 per cent of the project
Ecotricity cuts gas bills by seven per cent
Green energy supplier surpasses "Big Six" with largest price cut so far
E.ON launches Uniper as green re-jig gathers pace
Newly formed Uniper will assume control of the German energy giant's conventional energy portfolio, with E.ON focusing on renewables and energy networks
E.ON hit with £7m fine over business smart meter rollout failings
Following Ofgem ruling, utility is to fund new Carbon Trust programme to help small businesses cut their energy use
Enbridge ramps up E.ON plans for 400MW Rampion offshore wind farm
Canadian energy company to invest £375m in wind farm off the coast of Brighton
E.ON scraps plans to spin-off nuclear power
German energy giant states risk of new liability legislation could disrupt its planned breakup
How Opower is taking energy companies back to the drawing board
Opower SVP Nadeem Sheikh reveals the company's vision for flexible, responsive and renewable-friendly energy systems
E.ON starts construction of 5MW battery storage system
German energy giant teams up with Aachen University to build world's first modular battery storage system
E.ON and Sungevity launch solar push with promise of guaranteed returns for homes
Go Solar scheme will be initially piloted in Midlands and North of England before being rolled out across UK
Big businesses back bold fifth carbon budget
More than 80 businesses ask government to embrace action on climate change, including ambitious fifth carbon budget
Green Investment Bank takes £236m stake in Rampion offshore wind farm
Construction on £1.3bn project now expected to begin off the Sussex coast with completion slated for 2018
Wind power pushes up ScottishPower's green energy earnings
Renewables business records year-on-year rise of 61 per cent in first quarter of 2015
FirstFuel tops off with £15.6m financing round
Energy saving software start-up attracts New World Capital and Electranova Capital to aid international expansion
Ageing power stations raise stranded asset threat for E.On and RWE
Study finds energy companies' portfolios among top 20 for inefficient and polluting subcritical coal-fired power stations
2014, the year ... green energy records tumbled
Falling costs and rising deployment saw renewables hit new heights in 2014, giving incumbent utilities some food for thought
RWE chief: We will not follow E.ON in ditching fossil fuels
But energy giant admits it did consider separating renewables and conventional power businesses two years ago
Is E.ON about to become a green corporate powerhouse?
E.ON's decision to reinvent itself as a renewables and clean tech specialist could mark a watershed moment for the European energy sector
E.ON unveils 'bold' plan to focus on renewables and ditch fossil fuels
German energy giant says it will respond to 'dramatically altered global energy markets' by splitting company and tapping 'the growth potential created by the transformation of the energy world'
Dual boost for UK offshore wind industry: Gwynt y Môr completes construction and new Rampion plans unveiled
E.ON reveals final design for 400MW offshore Rampion wind farm, as RWE Innogy says final cable installed at 576MW Gwynt y Môr development