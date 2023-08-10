'Tremendous growth potential': RWE and EON ramp up clean energy investment

German energy giant RWE has today vowed to continue to accelerate its ‘Growing Green' strategy, confirming that it is constructing 70 renewable energy projects across Europe that will more than double its current portfolio.

Reporting its results for the first half of the year this morning, RWE became the latest energy giant to report significant growth on the back of the sharp increase in energy costs seen across Europe over the past year.

Pre-tax profits at the group level more than doubled year-on-year for the first six months of the year to €4.5bn, with the company crediting the results on "higher earnings from international power generation in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas Segment and a strong supply and trading business".

"Additional generation capacities based on renewable energies also contributed to the good result," the company added.

As such, RWE said it was looking to continue to accelerate the expansion of its clean energy portfolio.

"We are investing billions of euros to drive forward the expansion of our sustainable portfolio," said Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG. "In the first six months of this year, we already invested €9bn and expanded our capacity by 5.1GW through acquisitions and the commissioning of new plants. Thanks to our good results and our very solid financial position, we can keep up this fast pace: We are currently constructing more than 70 renewable energy projects in 12 countries with a total capacity of over 7GW - that's more than ever before."

The bulk of the investment came in the form of RWE's €6.3bn acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, but it also ramped up investment directly in new wind and solar projects.

The results came just 24 hours after German energy giant EON similarly celebrated solid results and confirmed it was continuing to increase investment in clean energy infrastructure.

"The energy transition is becoming more tangible with every passing day, and the demand for our sustainable energy solutions and our infrastructure is increasing," said chief executive Leonhard Birnbaum. "We are therefore in an environment that presents us with a lot of work, but also offers tremendous growth potential."

The company said it had spent €2.4bn on infrastructure in the first half of 2023, up 36 per cent year-on-year, and confirmed plans to investment around €5.8bn over the course of the year. Meanwhile, group pre-tax profits hit €5.7bn, up from €4.1bn a year previous.

