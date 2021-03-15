RWE takes controlling stake in 400MW Rampion offshore wind farm

German energy giant to finalise transaction that will see it take up E.ON's remaining 20 per cent stake in project off the Sussex coast

RWE has agreed to snap up an additional 20 per cent stake in the Rampion offshore wind farm from European energy giant E.ON, giving RWE majority ownership of the 400MW project in the English Channel.

Finalising a transaction begun in 2019 when E.ON sold an initial 30.1 per cent stake in the wind farm to RWE Renewables, the closing of the deal for E.ON's remaining 20 per cent stake is expected to take place in the first half of this year, the firm said. Financial details for the deal were not disclosed.

Located around 13km off the coast of Sussex, the project was fully commissioned in April 2018, and is already being operated by RWE Renewables.

The remaining 49.9 per cent stake in the Rampion project is held by a consortium led by Australian financial giant Macquarie, which accounts for 25 per cent of the shares, and Canadian energy company Enbridge with 24.9 per cent.

Announcing the transaction on Friday, RWE said the UK provided a "great opportunity for renewables growth with significant ramp-up potential". "This means the UK will play an important role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business," it added.

RWE Renewables is also currently constructing the 857MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm around 33km off the coast of Lincolnshire in the North Sea, which is expected to begin generating electricity early next year.

In addition, RWE recently scooped up two preferred bidder contracts from the Crown Estate for seabed leases with potential for 1.5GW of offshore wind capacity in the Dogger Bank region off the north east coast of Scarborough.