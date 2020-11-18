New study urges media outlets to include air pollution data in weather forecasts

Energy giant E.ON is launching a new service to help media outlets include information on air pollution levels in their weather forecasts

Public concern about air pollution in the UK is at a record high following a year in which the country's dirty air has exacerbated the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and pollution levels have fluctuated in response to restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, a new study has found.

The research was commissioned by energy giant E.ON, which is today launching a new service aimed at helping national and regional media include air quality information in their weather forecasts.

Eighty-six per cent of Brits told researchers they believe air pollution is an issue the public needs to know more about, while 57 per cent said they care more about air quality more than ever before and 72 per cent said it is as important to include air quality information as it is the pollen counts that now routinely feature in weather forecasts.

Drawing on the views of more than 4,000 people across the UK, E.ON's 'Air Care Research' found that 62 per cent of respondents miss how clean the air was during the country's first national lockdown during the Spring. Between March and June, air pollution reports gave the UK a glimpse of life with less air pollution, as nitrogen oxide levels in some cities fell by around 60 per cent due to less traffic on the roads.

The research informs E.ON's new Change the Weather service, designed in partnership with weather service provider DTN and launched today. It aims to help media outlets incorporate air pollution levels into weather forecasts to boost awareness of the public health threat. E.ON has already helped the London Evening Standard, The I, and the Daily Record incorporate the data in its forecasts.

"No level of air pollution should ever be deemed safe," said Michael Lewis, chief executive at E.ON UK. "Making air quality information more accessible through our Change the Weather service is an important step in the right direction and will help ensure this critical topic stays front of mind as we navigate our daily lives."

Studies have suggested a link between coronavirus fatalities and air pollution, with research in Cardiovascular Research estimating that around 15 per cent of worldwide deaths from Covid-19 could be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution. In the UK, the study estimated that 14 per cent of Covid-19 deaths may have been linked to air pollution.

E.ON's new Change the Weather service builds on previous climate initiatives from the European utility, which is committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2040, offers 100 per cent renewable electricity, and is working to integrate smart meters and solar and battery technology into households to better manage energy use.