According to a new report from Cornwall Insight, the UK is well-placed to lead the world in the development of the low carbon hydrogen infrastructure that will be critical to the net zero transition
The country is missing a strong and strategic coalition of pro-climate interest groups, according to research
Yesterday's 'Green Day' package offered the good, the bad, and the ugly of the UK's climate policy programme
A round up of all the main policy announcements, funding competitions, and consultations unveiled by the government today as part of its revamped Net Zero Strategy
Are today's announcements 'a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements' or an impressive strategy to 'extend our head-start in developing the industries of the future'?
Sweeping energy security package promises increased investment in CCS, nuclear, renewables, energy efficiency, and clean tech, but critics warn crucial measures remain badly underpowered
The EAC has published a new roadmap detailing how net zero goals could be met - but what does it mean for investors and businesses?
New public information campaign set to go live from this weekend, but business groups warn government is still failing to deliver the reforms that can drive energy efficiency improvements
From onshore renewables to energy efficiency campaigns, the government is finally edging towards the position businesses have been lobbying for - but does the new plan go far enough?
World Meteorological Organisation calls for doubling of clean energy supplies within eight years alongside increased focus on adaptation and resilience