Energy Security Strategy

Could the UK become a 'global leader' in the hydrogen economy?

Energy

According to a new report from Cornwall Insight, the UK is well-placed to lead the world in the development of the low carbon hydrogen infrastructure that will be critical to the net zero transition

clock 24 April 2023 • 8 min read
Why a serious climate strategy is almost impossible in the UK's current political system

Policy

The country is missing a strong and strategic coalition of pro-climate interest groups, according to research

clock 03 April 2023 • 5 min read
'Green Day': Boulevard of Deferred Dreams

Editor's Blog

Yesterday's 'Green Day' package offered the good, the bad, and the ugly of the UK's climate policy programme

clock 31 March 2023 • 7 min read
'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

Policy

A round up of all the main policy announcements, funding competitions, and consultations unveiled by the government today as part of its revamped Net Zero Strategy

clock 30 March 2023 • 18 min read
'Green Day': The green economy reacts

Policy

Are today's announcements 'a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements' or an impressive strategy to 'extend our head-start in developing the industries of the future'?

clock 30 March 2023 • 34 min read
'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz

Policy

Sweeping energy security package promises increased investment in CCS, nuclear, renewables, energy efficiency, and clean tech, but critics warn crucial measures remain badly underpowered

clock 29 March 2023 • 13 min read
Mobilising a 'war effort': MPs call on government to go 'further and faster' to bring an end to the fossil fuel age

Policy

The EAC has published a new roadmap detailing how net zero goals could be met - but what does it mean for investors and businesses?

clock 05 January 2023 • 11 min read
'It all adds up': Government to finally launch energy-saving campaign, as critics slam 'alarming lack of progress'

Efficiency

New public information campaign set to go live from this weekend, but business groups warn government is still failing to deliver the reforms that can drive energy efficiency improvements

clock 14 December 2022 • 9 min read
Is Sunak finally delivering an Energy Security Strategy worthy of the name?

Policy

From onshore renewables to energy efficiency campaigns, the government is finally edging towards the position businesses have been lobbying for - but does the new plan go far enough?

clock 07 December 2022 • 11 min read
'Time is not on our side': How worsening climate impacts pose major threat to global energy security

Energy

World Meteorological Organisation calls for doubling of clean energy supplies within eight years alongside increased focus on adaptation and resilience

clock 12 October 2022 • 4 min read
