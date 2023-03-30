'Green Day': The green economy reacts

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 34 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Are today's announcements 'a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements' or an impressive strategy to 'extend our head-start in developing the industries of the future'?

In a hotly-anticipated bonanza of climate and environmental policy announcements that the UK government insists it is not now calling 'Green Day', a revamped Net Zero Strategy is set to be published today...

Why the UK needs a Net Zero Investment Plan

BloombergNEF: $21.4tr needed to deliver net zero global power systems

More on Policy

Policy

'Green Day': Key announcements at a glance

A round up of all the main policy announcements, funding competitions, and consultations unveiled by the government today as part of its revamped Net Zero Strategy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 March 2023 • 18 min read
Credit: RWE
Policy

'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz

Sweeping energy security package promises increased investment in CCS, nuclear, renewables, energy efficiency, and clean tech, but critics warn crucial measures remain badly underpowered

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 30 March 2023 • 13 min read
Policy

Reports: Carbon border levies and national insulation scheme to feature in 'Green Day' package

But fears grow government could use its rebranded 'Energy Security Day' to approve new oil and gas projects and defer crucial decarbonisation policy decisions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 March 2023 • 8 min read