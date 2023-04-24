Could the UK become a 'global leader' in the hydrogen economy?

clock • 8 min read
Credit: Audioundwerbung
Image:

Credit: Audioundwerbung

According to a new report from Cornwall Insight, the UK is well-placed to lead the world in the development of the low carbon hydrogen infrastructure that will be critical to the net zero transition

The UK's nascent hydrogen sector may be dogged by on-going policy uncertainty and at risk of being pulled into the country's interminable culture wars, but at the same time some encouraging progress is...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Charlotte Hall

View profile
More from Charlotte Hall

'Green bricks': Lego Group builds out plans to develop non-fossil fuel based plastics by 2024

Why is the financial industry still 'banking on climate chaos'?

Most read
01

Report: UK energy security 'incompatible' with high fossil gas demand

24 April 2023 • 5 min read
02

'Largest of its kind': UK and Netherlands approve plans for LionLink interconnector

24 April 2023 • 7 min read
03

Global energy leaders voice growing alarm at pace of green transition

24 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

British aviation firms plot merger to turbocharge hydrogen-electric plane development

24 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

Currant affairs: Regenerative agriculture trial to squeeze carbon from Ribena supply chain

24 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Energy

Credit: iStock
Energy

Report: UK energy security 'incompatible' with high fossil gas demand

UK risks being stuck with 'stubbornly' high demand for expensive fossil gas imports without stronger policy support for net zero technologies, ECIU warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 April 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

Global energy leaders voice growing alarm at pace of green transition

World Energy Council's annual survey of hundreds of senior executives from across the energy industry reveals heightened concern at pace and trajectory of transition to cleaner energy systems

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 24 April 2023 • 3 min read
Tech tackles carbon: WeTransfer and Apple confirm emissions cuts, TikTok moves to tackle climate misinformation
Energy

Tech tackles carbon: WeTransfer and Apple confirm emissions cuts, TikTok moves to tackle climate misinformation

WeTransfer deletes 78 per cent of server emissions, as TikTok moves to cut climate misinformation and Apple takes chunk out of MacBook footprint

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 April 2023 • 3 min read