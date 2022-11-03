Energy Profits Levy

Reports: Expansion of windfall tax expected to hit clean energy profits

Energy

Reports: Expansion of windfall tax expected to hit clean energy profits

PM and Chancellor reportedly intend to extend Energy Profits Levy to solar, wind, and nuclear generators as part of plans to increase rate on oil and gas firms

clock 03 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

28 October 2022 • 5 min read
02

GFANZ cuts partnership with UN's Race to Zero campaign

28 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Veritas Capital swoops for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in $3.1bn deal

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

31 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

100 miles in five minutes: 'UK's fastest' charger installed at Essex electric forecourt

31 October 2022 • 1 min read