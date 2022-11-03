Reports: Expansion of windfall tax expected to hit clean energy profits

The Prime Minister and Chancellor are set to press ahead with a windfall tax on renewable energy generators, as they finalise plans to plug a portion of the UK's fiscal deficit by increasing taxes on the energy sector, according to reports in the Times.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are said to be planning to expand the UK's existing windfall tax regime - which currently applies to oil and gas companies operating in the North Sea - to cover electricity generators, as part of a package of measures designed to increase the revenues generated by the scheme, the paper reported this morning.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the PM and Chancellor also agreed to increase the rate of the UK's existing windfall tax on oil and gas companies from 25 per cent to 30 per cent, and extend the programe by three years to 2028.

Any decision to expand the Energy Profits Levy scheme introduced in the Spring to include clean energy generators will prove controversial.

The Truss government had argued a levy on clean energy generators was justified because some wind and nuclear power plant operators were enjoying windfall profits as a result of the rise in price of wholesale electricity, which has been driven by soaring gas prices.

But the energy industry countered that a new levy on clean energy generators could disincentivise investment in new solar and wind power projects, which can bring down costs for consumers in the long-run, bolster energy security, and help deliver the UK's climate goals.

Industry insiders have also argued that if a new windfall tax does go ahead on clean energy generators, then it should be accompanied by an "investment allowance" similar to the discount currently offered to fossil fuel companies, which allows firms operating in the North Sea to apply for tax savings worth 91p of every £1 invested in new oil and gas exploration.

Calls for Sunak and Hunt to expand the Energy Profits Levy to secure more revenue from fossil fuel companies have mounted in recent days, after the latest financial updates from Shell and BP revealed the tax is set to raise significantly less this year than the £17bn initially projected by the Treasury. The lower than expected tax revenues came despite oil and gas firms continuing to amass bumper profits as a result of soaring oil and gas prices.

Both Shell and BP doubled their global profits in the third quarter of 2022, to $9.45bn and $8.2bn, respectively. And yet Shell revealed it had paid nothing into the windfall tax to date because it had made use of an investment allowance and BP said it paid just $800m through the levy.

A recent analysis from think tank Green Alliance argued that increasing the overall tax rate paid by oil and gas firms in the UK from 65 per cent to 78 per cent, a move which would bring the UK's tax regime on oil and gas firms in the North Sea in line with Norway's, could raise an additional £6.6bn of revenues for the Treasury, covering roughly 17 per cent of the current 'fiscal black hole'.

Number 10 and the Treasury were considering a request for comment on the latest reports at the time of going to press.

The news comes just a few days after US President Joe Biden announced he wanted to impose new taxes on the oil and gas industry in response to their record profits and would work with Congress to formulate a potential policy response.

Observers have pointed out that any legislation to impose new taxes is unlikely to get the requisite approval from Congress, even if the Democrats manage to maintain their majority in next week's midterm elections.