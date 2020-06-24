energy from waste
'Ground-breaking': Viridor plans £65m plastics recycling plant powered by waste
The facility will produce over 60,000 tonnes of recovered plastics for use in new products, using electricity from neighbouring waste-to-energy plant
Ørsted's Matthew Wright: 'All renewables are potential growth areas for our company'
Ørsted's UK managing director Matthew Wright discusses wind droughts, waste-to-energy, international expansion, and the company's Brexit contingency plans
Report: By April next year, England will be burning more waste than it recycles
New Green Party report warns surge in waste incineration levels mean valuable materials are going up in flames