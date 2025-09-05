Enfinium flicks switch on West Yorkshire carbon capture pilot project

Company confirms pioneering trial to showcase performance of carbon capture technology at energy from waste plant is now up and running
Enfinium has this week confirmed a pioneering carbon capture system is now operational at its Ferrybridge-1 energy from waste (EfW) facility in West Yorkshire. The energy from waste operator said the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis