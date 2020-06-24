energy efficency
UK power generation hits record low, renewables at record high
Annual Carbon Brief analysis confirms renewables provided a third of UK power last year, as energy efficiency gains continued
COP24: World Green Building Council debuts healthier homes guide
New guide draws together the latest research to show how simple improvements in building design and technology can deliver healthier, greener homes
'First of a kind': SEEIT energy efficiency fund completes £100m IPO
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc listed on London Stock Exchange following successful fund-raise for pipeline of energy efficiency projects