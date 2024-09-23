Ed Miliband declares 'Britain is back in the business of climate leadership'

Ed Miliband has today delivered a stinging attack on the Conservatives' record in government, as he promised to revitalise the UK's decarbonisation efforts on multiple fronts.

Speaking to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary highlighted the progress made by the new government after just three months in office.

"The onshore wind ban in place for nine years under the Tories, swept away in 72 hours under Labour," he said. "Cheap clean solar power blocked for years under the Tories, unlocked in the first week of a Labour government. Offshore wind trashed under the Tories, roaring back under Labour with the most successful renewables auction in history."

He also promised the new administration had "only just started", arguing Labour had a clear mandate to pursue plans to establish the UK as a "clean energy superpower".

"The Tories and their friends on the right said we should turn away from climate action and clean energy," he said. "We said 'no', and we won the argument. Because the British people know our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower is the way to put British energy back in the service of working people."

He argued the only way to stop the UK being at "the mercy of global fossil fuel markets" was through the rapid roll out of renewables, hydrogen, carbon capture, and nuclear projects.

"While the Tories left us weak and vulnerable, this government will break the power of the petrostates and dictators over our energy policy," he said. "We can, we must, we will take back control of our energy policy."

He also confirmed plans to introduce new energy efficiency standards for people living in both private rented homes and social housing.

"We all know the poorest people often live in cold, draughty homes," he said. "Many rent from private landlords below decent standards. It is a Tory legacy. It is a Tory scandal. It is a Tory outrage. This Labour government will not tolerate it. We will end this injustice [through] decent standards for private rented homes [that result in] warmer homes, lower bills."

He also promised Labour's plans would go further than similar Conservative proposals that were controversially shelved last year by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Miliband said Labour would extend the new standards to cover families living in all types of social housing, predicting the move would help take over one million families out of fuel poverty.

The proposals were immediately welcomed by green groups, but they will also spark questions over how private landlords and local authorities will fund energy efficiency upgrades for rented properties. A full consultation on the proposed standards is expected in the autumn.

"When it comes to insulation, renters have been left out in the cold and landlords let off the hook for far too long," said Greenpeace UK's head of politics, Ami McCarthy. "So, we wholeheartedly support this proposed move to ensure the homes of those living in private and social housing are properly insulated, warm and cheaper to heat, which will also lower planet-heating emissions and make Britain more energy secure. This must come with measures to ensure costs are not passed on to renters.

"With 19 million homes rated Energy Performance Certificate D or under in the UK, however, the government still has a long way to go to ensure that all poorly insulated homes are fit for purpose."

Miliband also echoed Chancellor Rachel Reeves' speech earlier in the day, declaring that "industrial policy is back" and promising that Labour would create jobs in a raft of new green industries, including carbon capture, hydrogen, nuclear, and floating wind projects, through "a plan to reindustrialise Britain".

And he reiterated previous warnings to businesses that "workers and unions must be at the heart of these new industries we build".

Miliband closed his speech by promising the UK would play a more visible role in international climate negotiations. "The Tories used to say that because Britain was just one per cent of global emissions that was somehow an excuse for inaction," he said. "Under them Britain shrank and deserted the global stage. We say never again."

He added that he was due to travel to the UN General Assembly this week with Prime Minister Keir Starmer to deliver a message that "Britain is back in the business of climate leadership: Getting serious about shifting away from fossil fuels. Every major company with proper climate plans. The first major country in the world to set the goal of clean power by 2030".

Rachel Solomon Williams, executive director at the Aldersgate Group of businesses, welcomed "Ed Miliband's high ambition across the board and his recognition of the need to bring the benefits of clean energy to everyone".

"In particular, it's great to hear the positive statement of intent on bringing homes up to a comfortable standard; we look forward to seeing this followed swiftly by a clear delivery plan and a commitment to see the initiative through," she said. "Previous policy measures to address energy efficiency in our homes have been uncoordinated and inconsistent, leading to chronically slow progress in an area that is fundamental to lowering bills and cutting emissions. This new certainty will be the difference between success and failure and will drive much-needed sector investment. To maximise this opportunity, it will be crucial that we also see a focus on developing the skills we need across the economy so that the laudable high ambitions can be delivered on the ground."

Miliband's speech followed an address from Environment Secretary Steve Reed, who similarly attacked the Conservative's record on nature protection.

"After 14 years under the Tories, half our bird species and a quarter of our mammal species are at risk of extinction," he said. "Our once-pristine waterways are overflowing with raw, toxic sewage. There are many times in history when Labour's had to clean up the Tories' mess. But never quite as literally as this."

He confirmed new plans to ensure money raised through increases in water bills is ringfenced so it is "spent on fixing broken water infrastructure and will be refunded to customers if it's not".

"The work to fix our broken sewage system starts immediately with tens of billions of pounds of private-sector investment that will create good, well-paid jobs in every single part of our country," he said. "That's the biggest-ever investment in our water sector and the second biggest in any part of the economy during the lifetime of this government."

He also promised to work with farmers to restore nature, strengthen protections for pollinators, plant more trees as part of natural flood prevention projects, deliver three new national forests, and boost efforts to create a circular economy.

"There's no foundation we have to fix that's more important than nature because everything else depends on it," he said.

The speech was welcomed by Gemma Cantelo, head of policy and advocacy for RSPB England, but she also urged the new government to commit to continued investment in nature friendly farming following reports the Treasury could cut the budget for the UK's green farming subsidy scheme.

"Steve Reed is right that nature is the foundation of everything we do and also that we must back farmers to restore nature," she said. "With the budget coming up, the next step is to invest in nature-friendly farming at a scale that secures a thriving natural world and the long-term future of agriculture."

