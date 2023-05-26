NatWest unveils £1bn plan to support net zero manufacturing drive

NatWest has today announced plans to provide an additional £1bn in lending to the UK manufacturing sector by the end of 2030 in a bid to accelerate the roll out of clean technologies in support of net zero targets.

The banking giant said the funds would be made available to assets, activities, and companies that are aligned with NatWest Group's Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing Inclusion Criteria, which underpin its efforts to at least halve the climate impact of its financing activity by 2030 and deliver a net zero emission portfolio by 2050 at the latest.

The investment drive is set to be supported by a new partnership between NatWest and the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), which will see the organisations pilot a programme to help manufacturers deploy the bank's Business Energy Aid Toolkit programme to track energy use and identify areas where efficiency gains can be made. Businesses who have completed the programme to date have seen minimum energy savings of 12 per cent, with an average saving of 21 per cent, NatWest said.

The bank will also offer manufacturers access to its free Carbon Planner tool, which allows businesses to measure their carbon footprint and build a plan to reduce their emissions using a simple online portal.

Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest Group and co-chair of the government-appointed UK Energy Efficiency Task Force, said: "Manufacturing is a significant contributor to both the economy and UK carbon emissions, and so it's important that businesses in this sector are supported to transition to cleaner, more sustainable operations in a positive way, where the benefits outweigh the costs. That's why we aim to provide an additional £1bn of lending to the manufacturing sector, to help businesses in transitioning to a net-zero economy.

"As part of my role on the UK Energy Efficiency Task Force, it has become clear that the best way of delivering change at scale is through public and private sectors working together. For NatWest, that starts with helping businesses move forward in an informed and supported way."

The move was also welcomed by Professor David Greenwood, CEO at the WMG centre High Value Manufacturing Catapult at the University of Warwick, who argued urgent action was needed to meet the government's target of reduce total energy demand by 15 per cent against 2021 levels by 2030.

"UK manufacturers are continuing to experience prohibitively high energy costs which significantly effects their ability to be competitive in global markets," he said. "In partnership with NatWest, WMG are helping UK manufacturing to deliver both economic benefits as well as environmental benefits as we move forwards this critical objective. The BEAT (Business Energy Action Toolkit) programme is already supporting small and medium sized manufacturers take control of their energy costs, make better decisions, and maintain or increase profitability."

The announcement comes as NatWest today holds its first Regional Growth Conference at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium, bringing together over 250 business leaders, policymakers and experts to help drive growth, collaboration, and investment in the West Midlands.

