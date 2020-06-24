energy company obligation
TrustMark scheme to provide certification for energy efficiency installers
New TrustMark scheme will provide accreditation for energy efficiency tradespeople alongside database to complement ECO scheme
Energy efficiency: Government unveils 'TrustMark' to protect poor households from rogue traders
Only trusted traders will be allowed to install energy efficiency measures under the Energy Company Obligation
Government confirms fuel poverty refocus for £6bn ECO energy efficiency scheme
The latest phase of ECO running from autumn this year until March 2022 has been refocused on 'affordable warmth' rather than carbon reduction