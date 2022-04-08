Energy firms urge Treasury to expand ECO home insulation funding scheme

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Energy firms have voiced concern about millions of homes falling into fuel poverty amid soaring energy costs this year | Credit: iStock
Image:

Energy firms have voiced concern about millions of homes falling into fuel poverty amid soaring energy costs this year | Credit: iStock

Letter to HMT from more than 30 organisations warns millions more homes risk falling into fuel poverty this year without further support for insulation and other measures

More than 30 leading businesses and organisations from across the energy, insulation and buildings sectors have urged the Treasury to expand support for fuel poor households amid skyrocketing bills by...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

NatWest launches £1.5m climate training programme for 16,000 staff

Greggs takes major bite out of food waste as it eyes science-based climate goals

Most read
01

Energy Security Strategy: Government promises 'major acceleration of homegrown power'

06 April 2022 • 11 min read
02

'It is now or never': IPCC concludes world has the tools and financial clout to halve emissions by 2030

04 April 2022 • 9 min read
03

Schroders introduces engagement objectives for equity and bond fund managers

06 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin

07 April 2022 • 10 min read
05

The Energy Security Strategy: What we know so far

04 April 2022 • 11 min read

More on Efficiency

Credit: Mars Wrigley
Supply chain

Green ice cream: Mars Wrigley unveils plans for first factory powered entirely by renewable energy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 April 2022 • 2 min read
Stockholm, Sweden | Credit: iStock
Policy

Global Briefing: Sweden to set world's first consumption-based climate goal

Germany's clean energy blitz, Abu Dhabi's plastic bag ban, EU proposals for a coal embargo on Russia, and all the big green business news from around the world this week

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 April 2022 • 8 min read
Chief Scientist Andy Bayramian makes modifications to the laser system on Seurat's 3D metal printer / Credit: Seurat Technologies
Technology

Porsche-backed startup pictures breakthrough for 3D printing using metal

Seurat Technologies reveals growing customer interest in cutting-edge 3D printing systems

Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
clock 08 April 2022 • 4 min read