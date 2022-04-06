Energy Security Strategy: Nuclear and hydrogen tipped for big wins, but will Treasury block efficiency plans?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 9 min read
Wind farm off the cost of Teesside | Credit: iStock
Image:

Wind farm off the cost of Teesside | Credit: iStock

Latest round of reports on long-overdue energy independence plan suggest Number 10 and 11 continue to be at loggerheads over the cost of actions that could protect consumers from record energy bills

Relations between Downing Street and the Treasury continue to fray over the Energy Security Strategy, with reports suggesting Number 11 is blocking proposals to expand government support for household...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

How E.ON is using quantum computing to solve some of renewable energy's biggest challenges

TCFD mandate comes into force for over 1,300 of UK's largest firms

More on Policy

Infrastructure

Future System Operator: New public body launched to manage Britain's net zero energy transition

FSO will take 'whole-systems' approach to integration of green energy technologies such as renewables, hydrogen, and CCUS, government confirms

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 April 2022 • 4 min read
Lambrigg Wind Farm near Kendal in the Lake District, Cumbria, UK | Credit: Steve Oliver
Technology

How E.ON is using quantum computing to solve some of renewable energy's biggest challenges

The energy giant is working on the 'super-complex' problem of decarbonising the grid with IBM's quantum computing division

John Leonard, Computing
clock 06 April 2022 • 5 min read
'A new metric': Link GDP figures to emissions targets, EAC urges Chancellor
Policy

'A new metric': Link GDP figures to emissions targets, EAC urges Chancellor

The Environmental Audit Committee has written to Rishi Sunak and National Statistician Sir Ian Diamond calling for the UK to adopt a more rounded definition of economic success

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 06 April 2022 • 3 min read