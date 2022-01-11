'The worst way to cut energy bills': Campaigners slam reports government is considering cutting energy efficiency levy

The government is reportedly considering cutting funding for its flagship energy efficiency scheme, as the Treasury reviews a range of options for easing pressure on domestic energy bills ahead of an anticipated surge in energy costs this spring.

The Times reported this morning that the Treasury is reviewing the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which imposes a £1bn a year levy on energy bills to help fund energy efficiency upgrades for around 200,000 households a year.

The review provides echoes of former Prime Minister David Cameron's alleged 2013 instruction to 'get rid of the green crap', which saw energy efficiency schemes slashed in response to the last time rising energy bills were dominating the headlines.

However, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is said to be resisting the idea that the ECO levy could be axed or reduced arguing it would undermine long term efforts to enhance building energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance energy security.

The ECO levy adds just £29 a year to the average bill and any savings realised by cutting the scheme would have a negligible impact on bills which are expected to increase by more than 50 per cent to over £2,000 a year when the energy price cap is adjusted in April in response to soaring global gas prices.

A source at BEIS told The Times cutting the ECO levy would be a "retrograde" step, adding that "cutting it would be short-termist" given the scheme is "ultimately… about reducing costs".

Ed Matthew, campaigns director at climate change think tank E3G, urged the government to reject any proposal to cut energy efficiency funding.

"Cutting the ECO levy would be the worst way to cut energy bills," he said. "It would cut funding to insulate the homes of the fuel poor, increasing their dependence on expensive gas. It is like trying to raise money for the NHS to fight the pandemic by cutting funding for the vaccine programme. Insulation funding is the best long term solution to rising energy bills and it must be increased. Cutting it would be an act of monumental national self-harm."

The Treasury is currently reviewing a range of options to try and curb energy bills, as the government faces mounting calls from the media, the opposition, and backbench Conservative MPs to urgently take steps to tackle inflation. Chancellor Rishi Sunak met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the weekend to discuss the issue and is set to host a series of meetings with Conservative MPs over the course of this week to explore how to curb the imminent increase in energy prices.

A small but vocal group of Tory MPs under the banner of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group is calling on the government to axe all green levies on bills. However, a new group of backbench Conservatives is now being formed in support of the government's net zero agenda, in addition to the existing Conservative Environment Network of MPs, which has called on the government to take steps to reduce pressure on bills without rolling back decarbonisation efforts.

The Treasury is reviewing all green levies, including more substantial ones for renewable energy, but many of them are subject to binding contracts, meaning the government would still have to pay them even if they were taken off bills.

Officials are also drawing up plans for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, a scheme that has been proposed by Labour and would raise £1.2 billion. However, ministers fear that increasing taxes on energy producers could disrupt supplies.

The Treasury is understood to be reviewing all green levies, but cutting all such levies would knock less than £200 a year off bills that are set to rise by around £700 a year. Moreover, the levies are used to fund grants to fuel poor households and long term clean power contracts with generators which would still have to be covered by the government through general taxation.

Other options under consideration include removing VAT on energy bills and offering multi-billion pound loans to energy companies to help them spread the impact of the current gas price spike over a number of years. There are also growing calls for the government to adopt Labour's proposal for a windfall tax on oil and gas firms that are benefitting from higher gas prices to help fund increased support for fuel poor households and energy efficiency programmes.

It remains unclear which, if any, option the government will opt for, but reports have suggested Ministers are wary of cutting VAT on the grounds it would benefit all households rather than just those struggling to pay increased energy bills. Similarly, there are concerns a windfall tax on oil and gas firms could dent investor confidence in both the North Sea oil and gas sector and associated carbon capture and storage and hydrogen projects that are regarded as crucial to the government's net zero plans.

However, Conservative MPs are understood to be concerned that any moves to tweak green levies or expand fuel poverty grants would have a minimal impact given bills are set to soar by more than 50 per cent at a time when households are also facing tax increases and wider inflationary pressures.