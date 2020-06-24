Enel
Enel targets clean energy and climate action with €2.5bn SDG-linked bond
Italian gas and power giant places its first bond on the European market linked to two of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Why PG&E, National Grid and Enel are charging up to power EVs
And how businesses also stand to benefit
Enel moves into US electric vehicle charger market with eMotorWerks acquisition
EnerNOC, a subsidiary of the Italian utility giant, purchases California-based EV charging stations supplier eMotorWerks
Enel steps up clean tech push with $250m EnerNOC deal
European utility giant completes acquisition of US demand response specialist, as it seeks to bolster e-Solutions business line
Enel backs UK energy storage market with first acquisition
Italian energy giant acquires construction-ready battery storage project and confirms plan to invest €20m in building Newcastle facility