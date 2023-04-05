'Gaslighting': Financial giants under fire for multi-billion-dollar backing for European fossil gas power

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Reclaim Finance and Beyond Fossil Fuels claim major banks and investors have provided more than $500bn to European gas sector since 2019

Global banks and investors are yet again under fire for continuing to provide billions of dollars to support the European gas power industry, despite the risk of locking in stranded assets and higher emissions...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Survey: Climate conscious students want more sustainability topics taught in school

Salesforce unveils plan to manage nature risks and dependencies across global value chain

Most read
01

Natural England unveils £18m endangered species protection funding scheme

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

OVO launches apprenticeship drive to boost green energy sector diversity

05 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Defra and Green Finance Institute to undertake 'first of its kind' nature-related risk analysis

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
04

Diverse workforces make companies more profitable and productive

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Concerning': Mackerel taken off sustainable seafood menu amid overfishing concerns

05 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

Investors increase scrutiny of climate policy engagement

What does your company’s lobbying and policy engagement strategy really say about its net zero plans?

Grant Harrison, GreenBiz
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read
Maria Nazarova-Doyle is Scottish Widows' head of pension investments and responsible investments
Investment

Maria Nazarova-Doyle: 'New green ideas coming from voices historically locked out of decision-making'

Scottish Widows' head of pension investments and responsible investments argues importance of cognitive diversity and hearing 'voices that have historically been locked out of global decision-making' in achieving sustainability goals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
HeatTransformers co-founders (L-R) Gijs van Vrede and Stijn Otten | Credit: HeatTransformers
Investment

Dutch heat pump installers raise €15m to accelerate European installations

Funding round was led by Energy Impact Partners and cash will be used to meet surge in demand for heat pumps across Europe driven by energy crisis

Amber Rolt
clock 04 April 2023 • 3 min read