Enel links $4bn bond to its climate goals in 'world record' green transaction

Enel has launched a $4bn sustainability-linked bond with the interest paid by the firm dependent on the achievement of its greenhouse gas reduction targets, in what is thought to be the largest green finance transaction of its kind to date.

The multi-tranche bond was launched yesterday by Enel's Dutch-registered finance subsidiary, and is linked to the Italian energy giant achieving its Science-Based Targets-certified goal to reduce its Scope 1 emissions by 80 per cent by the end of the decade compared to 2017 levels.

It said the $4bn transaction represented the largest sustainability-linked bond ever issued, and had been three times oversubscribed with orders of around $12bn, allowing the company to diversify its investor base.

The bond has also been aligned with international sustainability linked bond principles developed by the International Capital Markets Association and the Loan Market Association, it said.

Enel CFO Alberto De Paoli said the company was "firmly convinced" that sustainability-linked finance would help drive the enhancement of sustainable capital markets in the upcoming years.

"In the coming years we will see a strong acceleration of SDG-aligned investments, which will represent a key lever in creating long-term sustainable value for everyone," he said. "In line with our business model, which places sustainability at the centre of our choices, we continue to accelerate the achievement of our sustainable finance targets, with an unprecedented new transaction, with which we top ourselves by reaching new heights in the capital markets and which is expected to finance the redemption of four outstanding conventional bonds with a nominal value of $6bn."

Enel, a multinational supplier and distributor of electricity and gas, is ultimately aiming to fully decarbonise its energy mix by 2050.

The news came as the company's green electricity division separately announced a partnership agreement with Swiss energy technology firm Energy Vault that will see the two firms explore how to repurpose old wind turbine blades for use as weights in a gravitational energy storage system.

Wind turbines are notoriously difficult to recycle, but Irene Fastelli, head of the innovation factory at Energy Green Power, said the use of turbine blade materials gives the weight blocks "greater stability and robustness, increasing their durability and further lowering costs".

"The partnership with Energy Vault involves feasibility studies for integrating the composite material from Enel Green Power's decommissioned turbine blades into the blocks used by the energy storage system," she said. "All of this occurs as part of a circular process, which includes the decommissioning of the wind plant, the treatment of the composite material at a shredding plant, its processing and reintegration into the energy storage system."

A series of feasibility studies over the use of decommissioned wind turbine blades in the gravitational energy storage system have been carried out over the past year with a view to creating an initial commercial facility with the capacity to store "a few megawatt hours" of electricity, according to Pasquale Salza, head of energy storage and hybrid systems at Enel Green Power.

"If everything goes well, by the end of this year we may be able to conclude the feasibility study with a positive outcome for the construction of the EVx plant," he said.