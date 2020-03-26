employment
IRENA: 11 million people now work in green energy
Renewables employment hits highest ever level despite slowdown in China
RenewableUK launches new drive to bring female talent into UK wind industry
'Women into Wind' initiative launches ahead of International Women's Day to encourage more women to join growing renewables sector
Recruiting for the smart economy
Nikki Hussain, head of the National Skills Academy for Power, highlights the need for recruitment to support the smarter meter rollout
Government defends solar subsidy cuts after green energy firms enter administration
Officials say poorly sited solar schemes fail to help environment or bring down costs, but Labour and Green Party call for urgent policy rethink
Wind power companies set for boom and bust in face of government cutbacks, industry warns
At a time of intense transition, the UK's wind power sector is poised for growth in the short term, but is much less optimistic about its longer term future
Industry warns government solar subsidy cuts put 27,000 jobs at risk
Solar Trade Association draws on new figures to highlight potential impact of planned feed-in tariff review
Government plan on solar subsidy cuts 'ignored job losses'
Solar trade body chief claims energy secretary Amber Rudd told him the impact on jobs was not part of the consultation
Welsh wind turbine business blames market uncertainty as it prepares to close
Mabey Bridge fails to agree sale of renewable energy arm despite 'exhaustive' attempts
Clean energy 'creates more jobs than fossil fuels', report claims
Research paper claims renewable energies and energy efficiency can maintain economic growth and provide a sufficient supply of energy
Why tying CEO pay to sustainability still isn't a slam dunk
A small but increasing number of publicly traded companies are integrating sustainability with executive compensation. But will others really follow?
Time to enable green energy to thrive
Dr Nina Skorupska of the REA assesses the clean energy challenges facing the new government
Global green energy jobs top 7.7 million in 2014
IRENA report shows 18 per cent year-on-year rise in employment and predicts further growth with right regulatory framework
Green energy jobs surge leaves UK economy in its wake
Figures from the Renewable Energy Association show a nine per cent increase from 2012/13 to 2013/14, while nationally jobs rose 1.2 per cent
Ensuring a low-carbon skills future
David Kirkham of Employer First says the shortage of low-carbon sector skills is not far from crisis level but companies can overcome the problem
Salaried employees more likely to embrace green measures
Researchers at the University of British Columbia finds people with 'time is money' mindset are less likely to engage in environmentally friendly behaviour
Report: Energy industry must reverse 'appalling' lack of women in top jobs
New government-backed reports shows how low carbon power sector can play a role in driving gender equality
Fracking job creation 'overstated', Friends of the Earth report claims
Paper queries claims UK shale gas will generate thousands of jobs, arguing total number will be far lower and many will be short-term positions
What does 2015 hold for green employee engagement?
Commercial Group's Simon Graham argues the emergence of 'connected' employees requires a new kind of business engagement programme
Engineers relaunch Chartered Environmentalist certification
Institution of Mechanical Engineers issues call for green specialists in response to "spectacular growth" of clean tech and sustainability sectors
ICRS opens doors to organisational members
Industry body the Institute of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability aims to expand breadth of member organisations
UK to boost wind energy skills with National College
Training and education hub should open its doors on Humberside in 2016, with network of partners across the country
Study: Chief sustainability officers now part of boardroom furniture
Verdantix research finds sustainability leaders have increasing influence, decision-making authority, and budgetary control
Cisco, 3M, NatGeo illuminate solar as an employee benefit
Kimberly-Clark and Johnson & Johnson are also among those joining with Geostellar to make solar more affordable and accessible