Study: Wind industry could power 3.3 million new jobs over next five years

Global Wind Energy Association predicts wind sector workforce will expand rapidly over coming years as offshore and onshore projects multiply around the world

More than 3.3 million new jobs could be provided by the wind power sector over the next five years as the industry expands to meet soaring demand for clean energy, according to a new analysis from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

Research published this morning by the Brussels-based industry association forecasts 470GW of onshore and offshore wind capacity will come online between 2021 and 2025, a surge that will create millions of jobs across the industry's entire value chain, including project planning and development, manufacturing, installation, operation and maintenance, and decommissioning.

The majority of these jobs will be in high growth wind markets, such as China, the US, India, Germany, the UK, Brazil, France, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, and Taiwan, according to the report.

The predictions represent a significant acceleration of rates of job creation for the clean energy sector. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) calculates roughly 1.2 million jobs have been generated around the world so far in the wind industry, which has installed 751GW of capacity to date.

GWEC CEO Ben Backwell urged governments to invest in the sector as they designed stimulus packages designed to boost economies in the wake of the pandemic, warning that to date many governments had unveiled recovery plans that favoured fossil fuel energy over renewables.

"As the world still reels from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments must look to the wind sector as a key industry to create the jobs they need to not only get their economies back on track," he said. "Yet despite the undeniable evidence that wind and other clean energy sectors offer significantly more economic benefits and jobs, Covid-19 stimulus packages globally are still spending a cumulative $30bn more on fossil fuel energy compared to clean energy."

Pointing to the wind sector's "strong track record" when it came to generating employment opportunities, Backwell cautioned that "each dollar spent on fossil fuels instead of clean energy means we miss out on potential jobs".

The new GWEC report estimates that, as of 2020, there were approximately 550,000 wind energy workers in China, 260,000 in Brazil, 115,000 in the US and 63,000 in India.