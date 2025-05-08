'Seas the day': How choices made now will determine the future of the ocean economy

New analysis explores how governments and businesses could build a sustainable ocean economy that creates over 180 million jobs worldwide by 2050
The world's oceans are under pressure like never before. Acidification, sea level rise, pollution, and overfishing are combining to despoil precious habitats and ratchet up the climate impacts already...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis