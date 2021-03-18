Green bonuses: How ESG criteria are increasingly informing executive pay
Nearly half of FTSE 100 companies currently have an ESG measure in either annual bonus targets or long-term incentive plans, research from PwC has found
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria are playing a growing role in determining executive pay, a new survey from PwC has found. Nearly half of FTSE 100 companies use an ESG measure when...
More news
Government cuts plug-in car grants from £3,000 to £2,500
Department for Transport says trimming grant payments and tightening eligibility will allow grant scheme to support more motorists who want to switch to electric models
National Grid swoops for Western Power Distribution in £7.8bn deal
Deal forms part of 'strategic pivot towards electricity' for National Grid as it also set out plans to explore creating a major UK hydrogen gas network
IEMA launches new diversity drive for sustainability sector
Diverse Sustainability Initiative aims to provide mentorship and support to existing workers from diverse backgrounds while making environmental professions more accessible to minority groups
UK halfway to reaching net zero after Covid-19 spurs record emissions cuts
After reducing its emissions by 51 per cent over the last 30 years, the UK has another 30 to make the same reductions again and hit net zero, Carbon Brief reveals