Emissions
We are sailing: Norsepower sails slash fuel emissions for Maersk tanker
Norsepower Rotor Sails saved the equivalent of 1,400 tonnes of CO2, independent analysis found
'How dare you': Greta Thunberg blasts world leaders for 'failing' on climate change
Swedish teenage activist delivers angry and emotional speech to world leaders at UN Climate Action Summit, as emissions pledges start to stack up
Australia's emissions rise again, putting Paris climate promise in doubt
Data showing increase was released late, in defiance of a senate order, but leaked to a major newspaper, leading to accusations of contempt of parliament
Thousands of Amazon employees demand company delivers bolder climate action
More than 4,000 Amazon employees have signed a letter demanding the firm clarify its environmental commitments and take more radical action to shrink its carbon footprint
Carmakers on course for $2-12bn fines for missing EU CO2 targets, warns Moody's
Ratings agency warns of possible credit downgrades, while the UK's auto lobby says 'anti-diesel' agenda has made targets harder to reach
UK greenhouse gas emissions fell three per cent in 2018
Official government estimates suggest UK emissions now at 1890 levels, with hopes that transport emissions are finally dipping
EU ordered to strengthen car emissions tests in 'landmark' court ruling
General Court of the EU orders reversal to decision that allowed carmakers to exceed emissions limits by up to 110 per cent during on-road tests
Report: No country is decarbonising fast enough to meet Paris Agreement targets
New analysis from PwC shows UK and China are fastest decarbonisers, but no country is moving quickly enough to avert dangerous climate change
Forty per cent of Europeans say their next car likely to be electric
New survey from Ipsos Mori underscores growing popularity of electric vehicles, but price remains a major barrier to uptake
As Trump readies green auto rules rollback, polling reveals rising public concerns over pollution
Reports suggest a watering down of auto emissions rules is imminent, but could the move provide more ammunition for Trump's opponents at the midterms?
Heineken sets new renewables goal, as Carlsberg downs its CO2 levels
Brewing giants separately announce progress towards cutting carbon and fossil fuel energy use across their global operations
What's really behind the sudden rise in UK waste sector emissions?
Emissions from UK landfill rose five per cent in 2016, with experts attributing the rise to a change in methodology - but should businesses be concerned about the increase in their waste footprint?
Councils get a funding bump to help clean up bus emissions
Government announces winners of next tranche of funding from the Clean Bus Technology Fund, which will see almost 3,000 buses upgraded to cleaner technologies by 2020
UK plots tougher car emission 'defeat device' sanctions as diesel sales slide
Volkswagen 'dieselgate' scandal demonstrates need for more stringent penalties as a future deterrent against cheating emissions tests, government rules
DVSA checks find hundreds of lorries cheating emissions standards
Random checks across the UK catch 293 lorries fitted with 'cheat devices' designed to give false emissions readings
EU on track for 2020 emissions target, but concerns over 2030 continue to mount
European Environment Agency data shows much more work is needed to meet longer-term emissions reduction goals
'Market failure': Report estimates technology upgrades could save trucks €5,700 a year on fuel costs
Report from Transport and Environment details how existing technologies could slash haulage costs and emissions
Hot topic: It takes more than clean power to reach renewables targets
Cargill, General Motors, Kimberly-Clark, Mars and P&G throw their weight behind an effort to take stock of thermal loads
DS Smith shrink-wraps CO2 emissions, boosts sourcing standards
Packaging giant cuts relative emissions by 6.7 per cent in 2016/7 and now sources 85 per cent of packaging fibre from FSC-certified sites
Mars: To avert dangerous warming, we must untangle the supply chain web
Kate Wylie, Mars' global head of sustainability, talks to BusinessGreen about the food giant's new $1bn plan to help fix "broken" supply chains
Cruise ships urged to deliver sea change in air pollution efforts
Annual cruise ship rankings compiled by green NGO NABU show little improvement in emissions or cleaner fuel use across the global industry over the past year
Report: Just 100 companies responsible for 70 per cent of emissions since 1988
New study uncovers the powerful role of fossil fuel producers in driving climate change over the last 28 years, as pressure grows on the so-called 'Carbon Majors' to clean up their act
Mapped: How high are emissions in your neighbourhood?
An interactive guide to emissions across the UK
Red light for emissions: Lorry drivers in line for roadside checks
New inspection regime will target lorry drivers and operators attempting to cheat vehicle emissions standards