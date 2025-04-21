Virgin Media O2 slashes carbon emissions 56 per cent against 2020 baseline

Sustainability update reveals company is on track to achieve net zero enissions across operations, products, and supply chains by 2040
Telecoms giant Virgin Media O2 has today announced it has cut its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 56 per cent against in 2020 baseline and is on track to reduce its operational emissions by 90 per cent...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis